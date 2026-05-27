Off Campus Star Ella Bright Addresses Controversial Age Gap With Belmont Cameli
Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) might not be everyone's idea of the best TV romance any time soon. Some "Off Campus" fans have been quick to point out the nine-year age gap between the actors, but Bright, 19 as of this writing, believes some of the criticism has been overblown.
"I get people's concern, but also not once did I feel ... left out from being younger than everybody," Bright told the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "We're all such a family, and everyone was just more than perfect, and I couldn't be more comfortable on this set with these people."
Bright also noted that she agreed to join "Off Campus" Season 1 knowing that she'd have to participate in some steamy scenes. However, she fell in love with the project, and the rest is history. Be that as it may, the show's creators' decision to cast Bright opposite a 28-year-old has led to some heated discourse in the more vocal corners of the internet.
Off Campus fans react to Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli's age gap
Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli's age gap might have ruffled a few feathers among "Off Campus" viewers, but some fans are on their side. In fact, many viewers have been surprised by the outcry, as YA dramas have a long history of casting male actors in their late 20s as teenagers.
"Less than 10 years is minuscule by Hollywood standards," one Redditor noted, while another wrote, "There's an intimacy coordinator and they are colleagues working in front of a camera, what does she have to defend[?]"
On the flip side, some fans believe the casting of "Off Campus" is problematic because it reflects ageism in the entertainment industry. "This is partially why women in their 30s play moms to teenagers, why 40 year olds play grandmothers and why 50 year old women disappear from the industry."
Despite the controversy, Hannah and Garrett are set to return in "Off Campus" Season 2. The duo won't be the main focus of the story, but viewers can expect them to remain part of this TV universe for the foreseeable future.