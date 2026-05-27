Off Campus Star Ella Bright Addresses Controversial Age Gap With Belmont Cameli

Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) might not be everyone's idea of the best TV romance any time soon. Some "Off Campus" fans have been quick to point out the nine-year age gap between the actors, but Bright, 19 as of this writing, believes some of the criticism has been overblown.

"I get people's concern, but also not once did I feel ... left out from being younger than everybody," Bright told the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "We're all such a family, and everyone was just more than perfect, and I couldn't be more comfortable on this set with these people."

Bright also noted that she agreed to join "Off Campus" Season 1 knowing that she'd have to participate in some steamy scenes. However, she fell in love with the project, and the rest is history. Be that as it may, the show's creators' decision to cast Bright opposite a 28-year-old has led to some heated discourse in the more vocal corners of the internet.