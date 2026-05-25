Off Campus Showrunner Confirms Whether Hannah And Garrett Will Return In Season 2

"Off Campus" Season 1 paves the way for a new love story to headline Season 2, leaving the next chapter of Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham's (Belmont Cameli) story in question.

Showrunner Louisa Levy clarified the future of Briar University's music student and hockey star couple in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Sometimes you fall in love with a couple and then you get their happily ever after and you're like, 'What are they gonna do next season? I don't wanna break them up. But I still wanna watch them.' And we will," Levy said. "Hannah and Garrett are still in Season 2. They're still gonna be part of it, but their love story is not the thing that's driving the season anymore."

Season 1 of "Off Campus" adapts "The Deal," the first novel in Elle Kennedy's book series. Initially a fake pairing, Hannah and Garrett fall in love for real by the series' eighth episode. The romance between Hannah's friend Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Garrett's hockey teammate Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) is featured as a side plot in Season 1 and will take center stage in "Off Campus" Season 2.