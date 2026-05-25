Off Campus Showrunner Confirms Whether Hannah And Garrett Will Return In Season 2
"Off Campus" Season 1 paves the way for a new love story to headline Season 2, leaving the next chapter of Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham's (Belmont Cameli) story in question.
Showrunner Louisa Levy clarified the future of Briar University's music student and hockey star couple in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Sometimes you fall in love with a couple and then you get their happily ever after and you're like, 'What are they gonna do next season? I don't wanna break them up. But I still wanna watch them.' And we will," Levy said. "Hannah and Garrett are still in Season 2. They're still gonna be part of it, but their love story is not the thing that's driving the season anymore."
Season 1 of "Off Campus" adapts "The Deal," the first novel in Elle Kennedy's book series. Initially a fake pairing, Hannah and Garrett fall in love for real by the series' eighth episode. The romance between Hannah's friend Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Garrett's hockey teammate Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) is featured as a side plot in Season 1 and will take center stage in "Off Campus" Season 2.
What Hannah and Garrett will be up to in Off Campus Season 2
Speaking with Bustle, Belmont Cameli delved into what fans can expect from Hannah and Garrett in "Off Campus" Season 2 now that their return is official. "Garrett and Hannah's story isn't over. In fact, it's kind of just beginning," he explained. "They've just gotten to a place where they have decided to continue their relationship. It really is a beginning for them, and so I'm excited to see where Garrett and Hannah go as individuals and together."
Cameli also touched on the consequences Garrett faces after getting into a fight at the end of Season 1, as well as his professional aspirations. "Garrett's in a pretty serious hockey predicament in that he's suspended," he said. "So, he'll have to get back with the team. They still have a goal of winning the Frozen Four. He still is drafted to the Boston Bruins."
"Off Campus" Season 2 is expected to begin filming in early June as of this writing and could premiere on Prime Video as early as April or May 2027. In the meantime, it sounds like viewers and book-readers alike have a lot to look forward to.