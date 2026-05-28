Off Campus Season 2's Main Characters Officially Confirmed By Prime Video

A new couple is heading to center ice in "Off Campus."

Prime Video announced on Thursday that Season 2 of the hockey romance will focus on the relationship between Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn). The pair is the central couple in Elle Kennedy's third "Off Campus" novel "The Score."

"Off Campus" follows "an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery — forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood." Season 1, which debuted all eight episodes in May, followed Hannah (Ella Bright), a quiet songwriter, and Garrett (Belmont Cameli), a Briar University all-star hockey athlete.

"We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean's story as our primary romance of Season 2 after kickstarting their romance in Season 1," series creator Louisa Levy said in a statement obtained by Variety. "But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don't worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We're looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone's story. There's a lot for fans to look forward to!"

Fans of the series became familiar with the complicated dynamic between Allie and Dean, who were the focus of Episode 6 in the adaptation's first season. Kalyn told The Hollywood Reporter that she considers that episode a "soft launch for Season 2" in terms of what fans can expect.