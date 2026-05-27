Off Campus Season 1 Ending Explained: Do Hannah And Garrett End Up Together?

Based on the romance novel series by Elle Kennedy, Prime Video's "Off Campus" tells a tale as old as time: college freshman Hannah (Ella Bright) enters a fake relationship with hockey player Garrett (Belmont Cameli) in order to make her real crush, musician Justin (Josh Heuston), jealous. But in a twist viewers could see coming from across the rink, Hannah and Garrett develop feelings for one another, igniting a heated rivalry between Hannah's suitors.

So, does Hannah end up with Garrett by the end of the show's first season? The short answer is... yes. By the end of Episode 8, Hannah and Garrett are officially back together, though their road to romance is by no means a smooth one. During a hockey game against Briar University's rival, Garrett discovers that one of the opposing players is the man who sexually assaulted Hannah in high school, so he proceeds to give the guy the beating of his life. Fearing that he's just as violent as his own abusive father, Garrett then breaks up with Hannah for her own safety.

Fortunately, Garrett still decides to attend Hannah's music showcase, where she performs an empowering original song about how their relationship has helped her move on from her traumatic past. He meets her out in the parking lot, where they talk things out and decide to get back together.