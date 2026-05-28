15 Best TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)

You've heard of Christmas in July. But how about... TVLine's Year in Review in May? (Eh, we'll workshop it.)

As we close out another regular TV season and head into the sleepier summer months, it's a perfect time to take stock of the best television this year has had to offer — so far, anyway. And there's been plenty of it: In the list below, you'll find our picks for the 15 best TV shows of 2026 thus far, a list that includes gems on broadcast ("Survivor"), cable ("Industry"), and streaming ("Paradise").

Some of the shows we've chosen, like HBO Max's "Hacks," are wrapping up their runs with sterling final seasons; others, like Hulu's "The Testaments," are just getting started. And it's not just scripted TV that we're singling out, either. Reality gems like Peacock's "The Traitors" and Netflix's "Love on the Spectrum" also made our list, as did the latest installment in Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise.

But we won't spoil all of our picks here. Keep scrolling to see our favorite TV shows of 2026 so far, then drop a comment with the series you've loved this year.