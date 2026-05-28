15 Best TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)
You've heard of Christmas in July. But how about... TVLine's Year in Review in May? (Eh, we'll workshop it.)
As we close out another regular TV season and head into the sleepier summer months, it's a perfect time to take stock of the best television this year has had to offer — so far, anyway. And there's been plenty of it: In the list below, you'll find our picks for the 15 best TV shows of 2026 thus far, a list that includes gems on broadcast ("Survivor"), cable ("Industry"), and streaming ("Paradise").
Some of the shows we've chosen, like HBO Max's "Hacks," are wrapping up their runs with sterling final seasons; others, like Hulu's "The Testaments," are just getting started. And it's not just scripted TV that we're singling out, either. Reality gems like Peacock's "The Traitors" and Netflix's "Love on the Spectrum" also made our list, as did the latest installment in Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise.
But we won't spoil all of our picks here. Keep scrolling to see our favorite TV shows of 2026 so far, then drop a comment with the series you've loved this year.
BEEF (Netflix)
Netflix's feud-driven anthology grabbed our attention in Season 1 with Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, so it had to really blow us away in Season 2 to live up to that. Good thing it did, and then some. Season 2 took an unflinching look at the perils of privilege, as the lives of a wealthy married couple (Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan) and a pair of broke young strivers (Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton) collided after a fateful incident. Series creator Lee Sung Jin once again tackled thorny ethical dilemmas with rare psychological depth and dark humor — for proof, look no further than Episode 4's hilariously awful health care nightmare — and Season 2 boasted a wealth of knockout performances as well. We'll be rooting for everyone in this cast at Emmy time, but especially Mulligan, who dazzled us with a portrait of a woman hampered by a crippling bitterness that no amount of money could fix. — Dave Nemetz
The Comeback (HBO)
Who better to take on the onslaught of artificial intelligence than... Valerie Cherish? In the third and final season of "The Comeback," Val starred in and executive-produced the industry's very first all-AI-written series, which was as wonky and terrible as it sounds; watching Lisa Kudrow's character ride the ups and downs of AI (all while hiding it from her cast) led to cringier pickles than ever before. The season also paid tribute to the late Robert Michael Morris (who played Val's longtime hairdresser, Mickey), and once again filled its frames with a stellar guest cast including John Early, Abbi Jacobson, Andrew Scott, and more. Though saying goodbye to Valerie for good is bittersweet, she (and Kudrow) went out at the top of her game, always adapting and looking on the bright side while surviving a brutal industry that frequently tried to tear her down. The comeback of "The Comeback" left us feeling warm and fuzzy inside, and that's a feeling we'll forever cherish. — Nick Caruso
Hacks (HBO Max)
Saying goodbye to "Hacks" in 2026 means losing one of TV's sharpest comedies around. Helmed by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky — and starring the powerhouse duo of Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder — the dramedy once again spotlighted the complicated dynamics of an inter-generational friendship, this time leaning heavier on the power of love and loyalty. With Season 5 tackling Deborah's legacy and bid to headline Madison Square Garden, "Hacks" reminded us why we're drawn so deeply to Smart's sturdy comedian. Whenever Deb's kicked down, she bounces back and lets nothing stand in her way. And with support from Downs' Jimmy and his unhinged partner Kayla, Deborah (and Smart) shined brightly throughout the farewell run, which was so beautifully concluded by its creators. Consider us Little Debbies for life. — N.C.
Industry (HBO)
Like a well-chosen investment portfolio, HBO's riveting financial drama keeps steadily growing each year. Season 4 gave the series a hard reboot, putting our favorite characters in new environments and new dynamics, but it also took the show to thrilling new heights. The Pierpoint trading floor was a distant memory as former colleagues Harper, Yasmin, and Eric took on fresh challenges — some that pitted them directly against each other. Plus, new cast additions like Max Minghella and Kiernan Shipka gave the show a shot of adrenaline as the million-dollar stakes got ratcheted up to excruciating levels. Yes, the sex and drugs were still in ample supply, but "Industry" soared through its fourth season brimming with confidence, taking on hot topics like sex trafficking and right-wing fascism and digging even deeper into its wounded characters. The value has never been higher, but we're still rating this one a definite "buy." — D.N.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO)
The "Game of Thrones" universe is vast and sweeping, full of century-spanning dynasties and mythical beasts. How nice to see, then, that the realm has room for smaller, earthier, funnier stories, too. HBO's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, provides a comedic look into the life of a poor orphan with dreams of being a legendary knight. As Ser Dunk the Tall, Peter Claffey brings an earnest sweetness to a fictional world full of connivers and schemers. His tiny sidekick, Egg (played by the precocious Dexter Sol Ansell), provides a hilarious foil for the lumbering hedge knight. The stakes are low but real, which makes the characters' plights all the more affecting. Add in some really gorgeous cinematography, and Ser Dunk's journey — er, tourney — becomes must-see TV. — Kimberly Roots
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
"Love on the Spectrum" always makes us feel all the feels as we follow a cluster of memorable participants, all of whom are on the autism spectrum, as they search for love. The show's fourth season introduced us to a few new characters who immediately stole our hearts: We met Logan, who searched for his ideal girlfriend with "curvy-straight hair" and gained newfound confidence thanks to a snazzy velvet suit; we met Dylan, who shared a sweet bond with his mom and maintained a positive spirit amid the ever-awkward dating process, always finding a way to work in his favorite "per se" catchphrase; and we met Emma, who went on a date with a man who she thought looked too much like her dad — and we all agreed! Season 4 delivered other firsts, too, including an extremely emotional engagement between Madison and her cowboy sweetheart Tyler, and the show's first big break-up between Connor and Georgie. As always, the Netflix series made us feel more hopeful about love than ever before — all while managing to avoid feeling exploitative or scripted — and continued to raise the stakes with new connections and new beginnings for our beloved daters. — Claire Franken
Paradise (Hulu)
Season 2 of Dan Fogelman's Hulu drama had a high hurdle to clear, especially after that humdinger of a Season 1 twist. Fortunately, the show's sophomore run leaned into its deep and mesmerizing characters — led by Sterling K. Brown as Secret Service agent Xavier Collins — to weave a story that kept us deeply invested in life inside (and out!) of the bunker. We love storytelling that rewards attention, and Season 2 had it in spades, from the introduction of pregnant Graceland tour guide Annie (played by Shailene Woodley) and her mysterious suitor Link (Thomas Doherty) to the revelation that Julianne Nicholson's Sinatra is maybe playing fast and loose with universal constants. "Paradise" Season 2 managed to answer a whole bunch of questions while seeding more, whetting our appetite for the forthcoming third season. — K.R.
The Pitt (HBO Max)
If Season 1 established "The Pitt" as TV's most immersive ER experience, Season 2 broadened its scope, fully embracing the medical drama's gift for deeply human character studies. Our first shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center explored how caregiving can give way to self-destruction through the eyes of chief attending Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch — who, by the end of Season 1, found himself standing beyond the guardrail on the hospital roof. Season 2 further mined his suicidal ideation, resulting in career-best work from Noah Wyle, while Katherine LaNasa delivered an equally devastating turn as Dana, who returned after her assault, determined to suppress the trauma that still actively informed how she carried herself on the job. — Ryan Schwartz
The Real Housewives of Rhode Island (Bravo)
Though it's the newest installment in Bravo's long-running franchise, there's something nostalgic about "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island." Unlike their sisters on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," who mastered the reality TV game by strategically pushing over-the-top conflicts and personalities to the forefront, the women of New England are seemingly oblivious to their own entertainment value. From Alicia nonchalantly mentioning in a confessional that she once "ran over a woman," to Rulla denying claims that her husband is cheating on her despite the obvious evidence airing on national TV, these women are as removed from actual reality as they are from the reality TV genre.
By that, I mean they are delusional in a way that has nothing to do with being on camera. They aren't orchestrating drama that's specific to the show in order to protect their actual personal lives (as so often happens with veteran Housewives who prefer frivolous dinner party spats to real, vulnerable conflict). On the contrary, the women of "Rhode Island" appear to be living their actual authentic lives; they don't yet know the rules of the game. The series feels experimental in a way that harkens back to the simpler times of "Housewives" where sprinter vans were a luxury and Sky Tops were the uniform. These women, whom we've come to know and love in just a few episodes, are so deliciously self-centered that we wonder if they'd ever heard of this franchise before joining it — and so easily running circles around other shows in it. — C.F.
Scrubs (ABC)
Back after a 16-year hiatus, "Scrubs" Season 10 arrived with something most revivals lack: a compelling reason to exist. Rather than coasting on nostalgia or treating the characters like they'd been frozen in amber since 2010, the nine-episode run reckoned with time — and with how much J.D., Turk, Elliot, Carla, and Dr. Cox had actually changed. The series smartly folded aging, burnout, evolving workplace culture, and long-distance friendships into the storytelling without losing the silliness, warmth, and emotional honesty that made the original series special in the first place. Most importantly, it avoided repeating the mistakes of Season 9 by allowing J.D.'s growth to stick. The result was a continuation that felt mature, heartfelt, and fully earned. — R.S.
Shrinking (Apple TV)
Just as he's done with "Cougar Town," "Ted Lasso," and other shows, Bill Lawrence has once again crafted a series with characters so fun and charming that we never want to say goodbye to them. (We'll need therapy of our own whenever "Shrinking" eventually ends.) But "goodbye" also turned out to be a compelling and rewarding theme of the Apple dramedy's third season: Jimmy and Alice both grappled with Alice's choice to move away for college; Paul could no longer put off his retirement; and Gaby experienced the shocking loss of a patient. Heavy topics? Absolutely. And yet, in the hands of a note-perfect cast (including special guest star Michael J. Fox this time around), "Shrinking" remained as warm, funny, and endearing as ever. — Rebecca Luther
Survivor (CBS)
The highly anticipated "Survivor 50" delivered on all fronts. From the show's biggest-ever cast of returning fan favorites to its incessant twists that kept us (and the players) on our toes, the celebratory season served up a feast of shocking moments that will forever hold their own in "Survivor" history. With a mix of old-school heart and new era gameplay, the season was nostalgic, but it also forged fresh paths. (A series doesn't stay on the air for 50 seasons without being bold and fearless in its storytelling, and that includes its willingness to try new things.) In an industry that's so focused on finding the next shiny new toy, the show's staying power alone deserves copious flowers. Twenty-six years after its historic Borneo run, we're still glued to our couches every Wednesday night, and "In the Hands of the Fans" was our handsome reward. — N.C.
The Testaments (Hulu)
The "Handmaid's Tale" series finale hinted that perhaps Gilead's dystopian, misogynistic rule was about to topple. The Hulu drama's subsequent spin-off informs us that — nope! — the reclaiming of women's rights is going to be a one-step-forward, two-beatings-backward affair. Yet by centering the action on adolescent girls raised within the regime, "The Testaments" somehow manages to achieve a captivating, energizing feel even among Gilead's ever-brutal strictures. And the actresses behind those girls! Led by Chase Infiniti and Lucy Halliday, the series' young cohort can more than hold its own against "Handmaid's" grand dame Ann Dowd as an older and wiser but no less formidable Aunt Lydia. It's no wonder the series already has received a Season 2 order: These girls are just getting started. — K.R.
The Traitors (Peacock)
Not even Alan Cumming's most outrageous wardrobe choice could pull our attention away from the "Traitors" drama that unfolded in Season 4. Where to even begin? With the addition of a Secret Traitor (Donna Kelce!), whose identity was hidden from the home audience? With the spectacular downfall of Traitor Lisa Rinna, who unintentionally played herself at the Black Banquet? Or perhaps with Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski's last-minute realization of the remaining Traitors' identities, which came just a little too late? All compelling moments from the Peacock competition's fourth season, but none can usurp the stunning finale scene in which Rob Rausch revealed to Faithful ally Maura Higgins that he was, in fact, a Traitor. Take notes, scripted TV: This is how you get jaws dropping. — R.L.
Widow's Bay (Apple TV)
We'll be honest: We're not entirely sure how "Widow's Bay" is pulling this off. Horror-comedy might be Hollywood's trickiest genre to get right, with genuine spookiness often sacrificed for funnier, campier moments. But this Apple TV series — which stars Matthew Rhys as Widow's Bay's mayor, desperate to revamp the allegedly haunted island town's reputation — is fully delivering on both halves of the genre. It's so funny! And it's pretty darn scary! That's an impressive balance struck by series creator Katie Dippold and a top-to-bottom terrific cast, namely breakout Kate O'Flynn as Tom's odd-duck assistant, Patricia. What are you waiting for? Get on the next ferry! —R.L.
Which TV series have you been enjoying so far this year? Tell us in a comment!