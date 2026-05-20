The Testaments Renewed For Season 2 At Hulu

The fate of "The Testaments" has been decided, and it's good news: Hulu announced Wednesday that it has renewed the "Handmaid's Tale" sequel for Season 2.

"A secret we couldn't keep any longer," reads the caption of an Instagram video revealing the renewal. "'The Testaments' will be back for Season 2 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+."

The sophomore pickup comes exactly one week ahead of the show's Season 1 finale — releasing Wednesday, May 27, at 3 a.m. ET — and just hours after the season's penultimate episode dropped. (Read our full Episode 9 recap here.)

Based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 novel of the same name, "The Testaments" returns to Gilead to tell the coming-of-age story of teens Agnes (Chase Infiniti) and Daisy (Lucy Halliday). As they attend an elite preparatory school for future wives run by Aunt Lydia — played by Ann Dowd, reprising her "Handmaid's Tale" role — Agnes and Daisy's bond "becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present and their future," the official logline reads.

The "Testaments" cast also includes Mabel Li, Brad Alexander, Isolde Ardies, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, and Eva Foote. Original "Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss is among the series' executive producers (and her character, June Osborne, has briefly appeared on the continuation, too).

There's currently no premiere timetable for "The Testaments" Season 2. Happy to hear the show is returning? Tell us below!