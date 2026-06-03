WKRP In Cincinnati's Most Iconic Episode Was Partly Inspired By A Famous Aviation Disaster

One of the most iconic scenes in television history is Les Nessman reporting in sheer horror as live turkeys plummet to the ground in the legendary "WKRP In Cincinnati" episode "Turkeys Away." Richard Sanders, the actor who portrayed Nessman, based some of that dialogue on the very real Hindenburg disaster. Even though the series itself may be an '80s show that's often forgotten, it's nearly impossible to forget him in this scene.

As the turkeys are falling, Nessman narrates the scene perfectly, even copying one of the most recognizable lines in news radio history: "Oh, the humanity!" Those were the same words uttered by Herbert Morrison as he watched the Hindenburg crash in New Jersey in 1937. In fact, much of what Les Nessman says in that scene was modeled after Morrison's reporting. Show writer Michael Fairman told the Classic TV History Blog how the idea came about. "We [Fairman and Sanders] both listened to it together at one point," said Fairman. "It was Richard's idea. He said "Why don't I announce it as if it were [the Hindenburg broadcast]?"

Tim Reid, who played Venus Flytrap on the show, said the entire crew watched Sanders narrate the Hindenburg disaster and knew he was on to something. "We all sat in the room, and we watched the actual crashing of the Hindenburg as it was recorded, over and over, and we sat there as he [Sanders] did it," said Reid. "And he did it so well." So well, in fact, that it turned "Turkeys Away" into one of the most iconic sitcom episodes of all time.