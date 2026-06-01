Ernest Borgnine Had A Villainous Role On TV's First Sci-Fi Show

With over 200 film and television credits on his resume, the late Ernest Borgnine has had his fair share of memorable TV characters. But there's an obscure villain role from his early days that never reached the heights of characters such as Commander Quinton McHale from "McHale's Navy" or Mermaid Man from "SpongeBob SquarePants."

In 1951, the future Hollywood legend was busy terrorizing the cosmos on what's considered to be the very first science-fiction TV series: "Captain Video and His Video Rangers." Debuting on the DuMont Television Network in June 1949, the live, groundbreaking serial followed the titular Captain (initially played by Richard Coogan, and later Al Hodge) and his teenage sidekick (Don Hastings) as they defended mankind from interplanetary threats across the solar system. One of those threats was played by Borgnine, and it is his fourth acting credit.

The then-fledgling actor joined the show's rogues' gallery as Nargola, an outer-space tyrant who gave the Captain a run for his money. Nargola was described as a "power-mad dictator of the planet Heitok" (via IMDb). He was fond of using his evil gadgets against his opponents, such as mind-reading machines that allowed him to control his captures, even extracting vital secrets and intelligence.