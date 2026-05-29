What Happens To Beau In Off Campus? His Tragic Book Fate Explained

This article contains potential spoilers for future seasons of "Off Campus." Proceed accordingly.

If you've gotten attached to charming Briar University quarterback Beau Maxwell (Khobe Clarke) from Prime Video's "Off Campus," then we've got some bad news.

Prime dropped the complete first season of "Off Campus" in May, and the popularity of the source novels helped almost immediately push it to the top of the streamer's watch list. Those eight episodes were based on author Elle Kennedy's "The Deal," which is the first in a five-book series. Some indicators give us reason to suspect "Off Campus" Season 2 may skip ahead and cover events from the third book, "The Score."

In "The Score," Beau dies in a car accident on the way back from visiting his grandmother in Wisconsin. Some fans are already having trouble coming to grips with Beau's impending doom, but Kennedy expected the audience to fall hard for the character and the actor who plays him. In an interview with Us Weekly published the day after "Off Campus" Season 1 dropped, Kennedy noted, "Khobe, he's such a great actor and he's the sweetest guy. He had a lot of the little comedic bits in the season."