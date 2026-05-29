What Happens To Beau In Off Campus? His Tragic Book Fate Explained
This article contains potential spoilers for future seasons of "Off Campus." Proceed accordingly.
If you've gotten attached to charming Briar University quarterback Beau Maxwell (Khobe Clarke) from Prime Video's "Off Campus," then we've got some bad news.
Prime dropped the complete first season of "Off Campus" in May, and the popularity of the source novels helped almost immediately push it to the top of the streamer's watch list. Those eight episodes were based on author Elle Kennedy's "The Deal," which is the first in a five-book series. Some indicators give us reason to suspect "Off Campus" Season 2 may skip ahead and cover events from the third book, "The Score."
In "The Score," Beau dies in a car accident on the way back from visiting his grandmother in Wisconsin. Some fans are already having trouble coming to grips with Beau's impending doom, but Kennedy expected the audience to fall hard for the character and the actor who plays him. In an interview with Us Weekly published the day after "Off Campus" Season 1 dropped, Kennedy noted, "Khobe, he's such a great actor and he's the sweetest guy. He had a lot of the little comedic bits in the season."
Off Campus Episode 2 cleverly foreshadows Beau's fate
Readers of the "Off Campus" novels aren't the only ones who might anticipate Beau's death in future seasons; there's a bit of foreshadowing in Episode 2, "The Practice." Dean (Stephen Kalyn) and Beau throw a combination Halloween/birthday party and dress as "Top Gun" main characters Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Goose (Anthony Edwards); Dean is Maverick and Beau comes as his best pal Goose. Goose's tragic death in the original 1986 film provides lots of emotional fuel for the 2022 sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," and there are some clear similarities between the Maverick/Goose saga and events of "The Score." Beau and Goose are both victims of an accident involving someone very close to them, and Maverick and Dean each go through major changes after the death of their best friend. The experience grounds and humbles Dean and Maverick, making both men more thoughtful and tempering their arrogance a bit.
Khobe Clarke says he hasn't finished reading "The Score," but is aware of his character's impending fate. He spoke to Swooon just ahead of the show's premiere and was already feeling a wave of attention from fans of the books. "It's so surprising and heartwarming, he said. "I definitely didn't anticipate all the love, but I welcome it now. It's amazing. I didn't think that would be the case."