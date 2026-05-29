TVLine Asks: Did Boston Blue Fumble Blue Bloods Cameo? Was Euphoria Death Realistic? Has Tracker's Colter Always Had A Home? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Boston Blue," "Euphoria," "Tracker," and more!
1 | Was Stephen Colbert's "Only in Monroe" the best thing on TV this past week? And is this the first time in recorded history that anyone has said that about a public-access show?
2 | Did the "Boston Blue" finale squander a chance to do more with "Blue Bloods" alum Will Hochman, only to give Joe Hill little more than a blink-and-you'd-miss-it shabbat-dinner cameo? And what are the chances Brian actually survived that gnarly hit-and-run?
3 | "Euphoria" fans, were you rolling your eyes at how casually Rue blabbed that she's a DEA informant to multiple people, leading to Alamo finding out before episode's end? Won't Dylan be a little annoyed that Cassie posted herself on his IG while he was asleep? Are you expecting Rue to survive next week's finale? And how likely is it that a snake would slither toward, rather than away from, all of the vibration and noise that a trapped Nate was making?
We're also wondering...
4 | "Tracker" fans, are we really supposed to believe Colter has owned a home this entire time, and it was never mentioned once in 55 episodes? And what exactly did Ashton do to Colter as a child that Russell is now keeping secret from his little brother? Was Colter somehow connected to the Chrono Stasis project — perhaps as one of its earliest test subjects? And could that damaged truck have something to do with it?
5 | Were you as surprised as we were by how much joy was generated in the American Music Awards audience by Queen Latifah leading everyone in an impromptu singalong of the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris"? And did The Pussycat Dolls definitely get their daily step count in with that auditorium-spanning, athletic set?
6 | "Summer House" fans, did you agree with Kyle when he said Ciara's comment calling Amanda a weak woman (aka the perfect partner for a narcissist like West) was too harsh? And were you surprised by West and Amanda's reunion approach, which seemed more tired and bored than remorseful?
We'd also like to know...
7 | Do you think "Criminal Minds: Evolution" is going to make Luke and JJ a couple? Should it?
8 | In "Widow's Bay," was the painting in the inn suggesting that one of Richard Warren's children survived that fateful boat ride with Sarah? And if so, which island resident do you think might be Richard's descendent?
9 | On "Hacks," with Deborah looking to end her own life as a result of her spreading cancer, were you surprised that we didn't get to see DJ's reaction or emotions to Deb's big decision?
10 | After the events of the "For All Mankind" finale — and Season 5 in general — are you a little nervous to see the toll taken on Alex when Season 6 begins? Also, that "Blinding Lights" needle drop at the very end: fantastic or misplaced?
11 | Given that some of the biggest moments in "A Different World" were soundtracked by the live audience's huge reaction (Dwayne's interrupting the wedding, we're looking at you), what are your thoughts about the revival's choice to be a single-camera, no-audience production?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!