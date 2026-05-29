TVLine Asks: ﻿Did Boston Blue Fumble Blue Bloods Cameo? Was Euphoria Death Realistic? Has Tracker's Colter Always Had A Home? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Boston Blue," "Euphoria," "Tracker," and more!

1 | Was Stephen Colbert's "Only in Monroe" the best thing on TV this past week? And is this the first time in recorded history that anyone has said that about a public-access show?

2 | Did the "Boston Blue" finale squander a chance to do more with "Blue Bloods" alum Will Hochman, only to give Joe Hill little more than a blink-and-you'd-miss-it shabbat-dinner cameo? And what are the chances Brian actually survived that gnarly hit-and-run?

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3 | "Euphoria" fans, were you rolling your eyes at how casually Rue blabbed that she's a DEA informant to multiple people, leading to Alamo finding out before episode's end? Won't Dylan be a little annoyed that Cassie posted herself on his IG while he was asleep? Are you expecting Rue to survive next week's finale? And how likely is it that a snake would slither toward, rather than away from, all of the vibration and noise that a trapped Nate was making?