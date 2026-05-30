20 Best TV Moments Of 2026 (So Far)
There's more TV out there than any of us can possibly keep up with, making it all the more impressive when a TV scene manages to take up permanent residence in our brains.
As part of our 2026 in Review (So Far) series, we're honoring the small-screen moments that have done just that, embedding themselves in all future conversations about the year's best television. The 20 scenes below range from captivating monologues (Netflix's "BEEF" gave us two for the price of one in Season 2) to shocking reveals (that "Industry" twist!) to romantic moments that gave us butterflies, with or without a swelling Whitney Houston soundtrack.
We should be clear, though: Not all of these great moments are happy moments. In fact, quite a few aren't! But with writing so compelling, acting so authentic, and cinematography so evocative, even the year's most heartbreaking TV scenes — hailing from "The Bear," "FBI," "Paradise," and more — demanded a spot on our list.
Keep scrolling to see all of our picks, then drop a comment with your own! (And don't forget to check out our list of the 15 best TV shows of 2026... so far.)
The Bear's Mikey crashes out in 'Gary'
"The Bear" specializes in heart-wrenchingly authentic moments of humanity that punch us right in the gut, and the standalone episode "Gary" delivered with a masterclass of misdirected rage from Jon Bernthal's Mikey. We already knew Carmy's late brother had a temper, but he seemed in good spirits until it came time to leave the party, and Mikey unleashed a torrent of savage vitriol on his supposed best friend Richie, belittling him and taunting him in front of a bar full of onlookers. It was a sad reminder that Mikey was always a time bomb just waiting to go off, and Bernthal played it beautifully, letting us see the pain behind Mikey's outburst and reaffirming that very few shows out there can cut as deeply as "The Bear" can. — Dave Nemetz
BEEF: Josh and Lindsay's dueling epiphanies
It was hard to know who to root for in Season 2 of Netflix's searing psychological drama, since the prospect of more money turned just about every character into a monster at some point. Still, Oscar Isaac's Josh and Carey Mulligan's Lindsay — a well-to-do couple whose marriage hung on by a thread — managed to pluck our heartstrings in Episode 6 with a pair of life-changing realizations. While Josh tripped out on psychedelics and came to a fresh understanding about his checkered past with women, Lindsay ruefully swigged from a Champagne bottle and admitted that her marriage was over, but she was too afraid to walk away: "Because then what? You're 40 years old without the faintest idea of who you are." It was both a powerful one-two acting punch and a crystallization of the show's guiding philosophy: Even monsters have wounds we can't see. (Season 2, Episode 6) — D.N.
Bridgerton draws a steamy bath
Fans of the Julia Quinn book series knew the "Bridgerton" bathtub moment was coming, but that didn't stop us from gasping through the entire Season 4 scene when it finally arrived. After Benedict learned Sophie was the mysterious Lady in Silver, he immediately realized he wanted to be with her — and he wasn't going to let class differences get in the way. He rushed to rescue her from the throes of her evil stepmother and brought her to the Bridgerton estate while she awaited punishment for petty crimes she did not commit.
Once Sophie arrived at the Bridgerton home, she and Benedict shared a secret reunion in a massive candlelit bathroom in front of a clawfoot bathtub filled with water and scattered rose petals. There, the Bridgerton son professed his love for the maid and apologized for earlier calling her a mistress. He nearly proposed to her, but they ended up doing more kissing than talking as Benedict finally paid attention to what Sophie wanted and needed — emotionally and sexually. In the end, the scene delivered what "Bridgerton" does best: tender, sweet, and swoon-worthy displays of desire, pleasure, and affection. (And yes, it even gave #Polin's Season 3 carriage ride a run for its money!) (Season 4, Episode 8) — Claire Franken
FBI: Maggie finds her deceased sister
When Ray DiStefano returned to the scene, we knew Maggie's week would be one hellish rollercoaster ride. But not even the savviest viewers could've anticipated what ultimately happened in the thrilling hour. After multiple struggles and abductions, Maggie bested her foe by tossing him off a cliff, but it was too late. Her estranged sister Erin had already been slain by her tormenter. Not only was the episode a Season 8 highlight for the procedural, but the material gave Missy Peregrym an emotional and difficult showcase that pushed her to deliver her best work all season. Despite the character's sadness and trauma, we were thoroughly hooked. (Season 8, Episode 14) — Nick Caruso
Happy's Place: Reba breaks character
NBC's bar comedy is a throwback: a half-hour, multi-camera sitcom shot in front of a live studio audience and starring Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman. It doesn't get much more retro than that... except when one of McEntire's former "Reba" castmates drops by. The best moment from Steve Howey's Season 1 guest turn didn't even make the episode, instead going viral as a blooper in which he surprised McEntire by slipping back into his old alter ego, Van Montgomery. Thankfully, the powers that be had the good sense to keep Season 2's best fourth-wall break in the show, as McEntire struggled to hold it together after JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Kenzie revealed that her father left her mother for his dental hygienist. More than just a break, the moment tapped into the shared history between McEntire, Swisher, and the audience that has spent decades watching those actresses on screen together. (Season 2, Episode 12) — Ryan Schwartz
Industry's Henry discovers the truth about his drinking buddy
Sir Henry Muck had a tough time of it in Season 4 of HBO's razor-sharp financial drama, suffering a humiliating political defeat and sulking in his family estate. He turned to hard drugs, and he was higher than a kite when his wife Yasmin gathered his friends for his 40th birthday. Henry only wanted to hang out with an old college drinking buddy, though, and left his own party to take the guy to a local pub for a night out. But the rug got pulled out from under Henry (and from us) when he realized that his drinking pal was actually... the ghost of his dead father. It was a painfully elegant illustration of how Henry's trauma had yet to heal, and Kit Harington skillfully guided Henry to an emotional rock bottom before ultimately giving him a second wind and a chance to write his own legacy. (Season 4, Episode 2) — D.N.
Love on the Spectrum's Tyler puts a ring on it
"Love on the Spectrum" routinely delivers sweet TV moments, but nothing tops Tyler's Season 4 proposal to Madison. Rather than performing some generic, vapid declaration of love for the cameras — as is common among reality TV couples — Tyler orchestrated a simple but sweet moment to pop the question. He brought Madison to the garden where they shared their first date a year prior and decorated the aptly named "wedding lawn" with Christmas decorations in July — in honor of Madison's favorite holiday — complete with a personalized snow globe, decorative reindeer, a Christmas tree, and a mailbox for letters to Santa.
After receiving a white Western hat from her cowboy sweetheart, Madison read a message from Tyler aloud. As she scanned the love letter, she realized what was soon to come and broke down in tears. She cried through the entire note until she reached the end: "We can call it Christmas in July from now until forever." When she looked up, Tyler got down on one knee and popped the infamous question as Madison repeated over and over, "I can't believe it!" Once Madison said yes, Tyler screamed with joy, letting out a burst of tears and laughter, hooting and hollering as he slid the ring onto his cowgirl sweetheart's finger. It's typical on TV to see women overcome by emotion during a proposal, so it was especially heartwarming to see Tyler equally as eager to become Madison's husband as she was to become his wife. We've never cried harder! (Season 4, Episode 6) — C.F.
Malcolm in the Middle's Hal boogies down
When this very good revival began, Hal was going the distance to showcase his love for his beloved Lois. Cut to one particularly rousing scene, where he and his poker buddies performed a choreographed dance number — in the middle of a big-box retailer, nonetheless — to Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven." The scene was pure Hal, with Bryan Cranston effusing an electric energy that we so missed from this show. And don't forget his back-up singers! Gary Anthony Williams (Abe Kenarban), Alex Morris (Trey), and more were all on hand to make sure Hal's stunt went off without a hitch. The whole shebang was such a delight that we can't even count how many times we rewound and rewatched it. (Season 1, Episode 1) — N.C.
NCIS: Origins: Gibbs and Lala's first kiss
After two seasons of sexual tension, Gibbs and Lala finally shared their first kiss in the CBS drama's sophomore finale. When Gibbs heard the news that Lala would be leaving the NIS team, he rushed to her house, hoping to catch her before she left town. But when he arrived, no one was home. As he prepared to head back to his place with a broken heart to keep building that boat of his, Lala suddenly appeared.
"I tried to leave, but I couldn't," she said. "I wanted you to ask me to stay." Gibbs did as he was told and begged the girl to stay, at which point they ran into each other's arms and shared a romantic smooch as Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" boomed in the background.
Since we know these two won't end up together, the kiss opened a can of worms that the series will be forced to address down the line: What happens between these two? How can a couple so seemingly in love come apart? How long will this last? Somehow, the series managed to give us exactly what we wanted while keeping us hooked for another season. (Season 2, Episode 18) — C.F.
Outlander's last gasp
Not since "The Sopranos" has a series finale ending caused so much viewer dissent! As Jamie lay dead on the summit of Kings Mountain — an event that had been foretold from the start of the season — we were shocked to watch Claire slowly succumb to her broken heart and die next to him. As the realization dawned that we were losing both Frasers to the Starz series' last episode, a montage of key moments from their epic relationship drove home the heartache. And then, when all hope seemed lost (truly: Big Red had been dead for more than a day), the episode's very last pre-credits moment showed both Jamie and Claire taking a deep breath and opening their eyes. Did the Frasers somehow live? Were we in some afterlife? Either way, we loved the glimmer of hope after such tragedy — and fans espousing myriad opinions have been debating the question ever since. (Season 8, Episode 10) — Kimberly Roots
Paradise gives and takes
When Xavier told Annie about the concept of a "holy charge" in the first half of this monumental episode, he didn't know he'd get his own by the end of the hour. But life comes at you fast when you're delivering your new bestie's baby on the floor of an abandoned waffle joint. Though the blessed event started off OK, with Xavier and some helpful strangers making sure that Annie's daughter was delivered safely, the new mom's preeclampsia made it impossible for her to survive the birth, as well. Did it make it better or worse that Annie's medical training meant she knew the grisly outcome was likely, and had written her daughter a letter on the back of a restaurant placemat? We're still not sure of anything, except that the scene was one of the most affecting we saw on TV this year. (Season 2, Episode 4) — K.R.
The Pitt: Mel and Santos hit up a karaoke bar
Season 2 of the HBO Max medical drama culminated in an unexpected (and cathartic) bit of "primal scream therapy." Before the credits could finish rolling, Dr. Trinity Santos and fellow PTMC resident Dr. Mel King were suddenly dueting on Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know," screaming the day's woes out of their systems after another grueling shift. But for Santos, the karaoke session represented something deeper than release. After spending much of the season pushing away the people she needed most, the decision to invite Mel showed Santos finally reaching for connection instead of retreating from it, making it one of the show's most hopeful scenes. (Season 2, Episode 15) — R.S.
Scrubs' Dr. Cox finally lets J.D. in
The ABC revival reached new emotional heights when Dr. Cox was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease, culminating in an absolute gut-punch of a scene. As Cox admitted just how terrified he was, J.D. stepped up for his father figure in a way we'd never quite seen before, assuring Cox that he would guide his care and be by his side every step of the way — whether he wanted him to or not. By the time Cox took J.D.'s hand and accepted his help, the mentor-protégé dynamic that defined the medical comedy's original run had been completely reversed, leaving longtime viewers emotionally wrecked. (Season 10, Episode 8) — R.S.
Shrinking's Paul gives a heck of a speech (again!)
Is it really a "Shrinking" season finale if Harrison Ford doesn't ruin us emotionally? We had only just recovered from his Thanksgiving dinner speech in the Season 2 ender when he hit us again during Season 3's final episode, with Paul urging a floundering Jimmy to let go of his past and try to meaningfully start a new life chapter. As all of Paul's best monologues are, this one was both lovingly stern and achingly earnest, particularly when Jimmy lamented how many emotional scars he's collected. "Good," Paul countered. "What a shame to be 42 years of age and not completely covered in scars. They're the evidence of a life fully lived." We're tearing up just thinking about it! Look away! (Season 3, Episode 11) — Rebecca Luther
SNL's Ashley Padilla proves she's a star
Repertory player or not, Padilla in her second season became the face of NBC's sketch-comedy institution. But the moment that made her a bona fide star came three-quarters of the way through Season 51, opposite host Alexander Skarsgård, when she played a mother shocking her family with a confession about her political views. "What I have to tell you... is I may have changed my mind... about Trump," Padilla's character revealed. The deadpan cadence and precision of her line read sent the sketch into instant-classic territory, and catapulted Padilla to MVP status. If she wasn't already on track to appear in more sketches than any other cast member this year, surely the reaction to "Mom Confession" would have put her over the top. (Season 51, Episode 12) — R.S.
Something Very Bad gets very, very bloody
Well, they warned us right there in the title, didn't they? Netflix's spooky March miniseries "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" starred Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco as an engaged couple whose wedding threatened to become more disastrous with each passing day. And in the end, something very bad did happen: Rachel (Morrone) failed to break the soulmate curse that has plagued her bloodline for centuries, prompting Rachel, dozens of her wedding guests, and several of her in-laws-to-be to suffer the curse's bloody consequences. It's not a wedding we would have wanted to attend, but it was a gorgeous and horrific spectacle to behold from the comfort of our own homes. The shot of a deceased Rachel lying on the ground, red blood contrasting with her white dress and the surrounding snow, remains one of the year's most visually striking. (Episode 8) — R.L.
Survivor: Rick Devens tempts fate with MrBeast
Not all of Season 50's celebrity tie-ins were successful, but when MrBeast rolled up to the shores of Fiji, he brought with him one very powerful suitcase. The twist forced one player to flip a potentially game-ending coin. Call it correctly and the prize pot would increase to $2 million, plus he or she would earn an immunity idol. But fail the task and said person would be eliminated... immediately! News anchor Rick Devens stepped up to the plate, hungry as ever to take part in such a game-changing spectacle. As a result of his risky plight, Aubry Bracco won herself an extra mil when she was declared the winner on finale night. But thanks to one bold player and a YouTube sensation, "Survivor 50" delivered a reality TV moment we'll truly never forget. (Season 50, Episode 10) — N.C.
The Testaments plays a deadly game in 'Stadium'
Oh, so that's why Aunt Vidala hates Aunt Lydia so much! We'd assumed the younger aunt was merely power-hungry, or jealous of her fellow aunt's power, or just tired of being constantly one-upped in the "holier-than-thou" game. But when the Hulu series flashed back to the day Gilead rose and women were taken prisoner, we learned that Lydia and Vidala — who then was named Vivian — were co-workers who leaned on each other during the grueling days they (and hundreds of other women) were held captive at a tennis stadium. The horrors crescendoed when Lydia, who'd been offered a role of slight privilege in the new dystopia, was forced to prove her loyalty by executing Vivian. There weren't any bullets in her gun, but that didn't matter: In the moment, neither Lydia nor Vivian (the excellent Ann Dowd and Mabel Li, respectively) knew it, making for desperate, heartbreaking, gripping TV. (Season 1, Episode 6) — K.R.
The Traitors' best reveal yet
We can only imagine the glee that coursed through the "Traitors" producers when lone Traitor Rob Rausch successfully made it to the end of Season 4 alongside Faithful Maura Higgins; how could this show get more delicious than for a Traitor to shock their Faithful ally with a reveal they won't see coming? That's exactly what Rob did at the final roundtable, sharing with Maura — poor, sweet Maura, who'd just giddily confirmed she was a Faithful and expected Rob to do the same — that he'd been a Traitor from the start. Maura was stunned into complete silence for several seconds, then managed a disbelieving "no" as she waited for Rob to say he was joking. He was not, she was mortified ("You absolute a**hole, you pinky-promised!"), and the moment instantly became an all-time reality competition classic. (Season 4, Episode 11) — R.L.
Will Trent steps up to raise Angie's daughter
Two years after Will destroyed his relationship with Angie by choosing the job over their future together, the ABC drama brought their story full circle in devastating fashion. After Angie's husband Seth was killed, Will took a leave of absence from the GBI and — with an assist from Nico and Betty — stepped in to help raise Angie and Seth's newborn daughter, Edie, while Angie struggled through the overwhelming fog of grief. After Will introduced himself to Edie, viewers saw a montage spanning the first full year of her life as he became the steady presence that both Angie and her daughter needed. It was a deeply moving evolution for a character whose "pathologically scrupulous" sense of duty once cost him the life he wanted. (Season 4, Episode 18) — R.S.
Which TV moments have lingered with you the most this year? Tell us below!