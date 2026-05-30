20 Best TV Moments Of 2026 (So Far)

There's more TV out there than any of us can possibly keep up with, making it all the more impressive when a TV scene manages to take up permanent residence in our brains.

As part of our 2026 in Review (So Far) series, we're honoring the small-screen moments that have done just that, embedding themselves in all future conversations about the year's best television. The 20 scenes below range from captivating monologues (Netflix's "BEEF" gave us two for the price of one in Season 2) to shocking reveals (that "Industry" twist!) to romantic moments that gave us butterflies, with or without a swelling Whitney Houston soundtrack.

We should be clear, though: Not all of these great moments are happy moments. In fact, quite a few aren't! But with writing so compelling, acting so authentic, and cinematography so evocative, even the year's most heartbreaking TV scenes — hailing from "The Bear," "FBI," "Paradise," and more — demanded a spot on our list.

Keep scrolling to see all of our picks, then drop a comment with your own! (And don't forget to check out our list of the 15 best TV shows of 2026... so far.)