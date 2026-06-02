A Discovery Channel Show Led To The Creation Of One Of TV's Biggest Crime Franchises

Discovery Channel viewers who are mainly familiar with its reality-competition series may not be aware of "The New Detectives," a true-crime docuseries that debuted three decades ago. But this is the show that inadvertently led to "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."

"CSI" creator Anthony E. Zuiker cited "The New Detectives" as his primary inspiration for the series during an interview with Television Academy in 2025.

"In 1998, I was watching a Discovery Channel show called 'The New Detectives,'" recalled Zuiker. "There was this particular episode about Linda Sobek, an LA Raiders cheerleader that was killed by a photographer. In that episode, there were three pieces of key evidence that stuck out to me as a layman just watching the show — and the light bulb went off. I poured myself a glass of cabernet and I wrote the script in three days."

"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" debuted October 6, 2000, on CBS and launched a franchise that spanned over two decades and across multiple spin-offs.