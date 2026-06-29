What To Watch Monday: Ninja Warrior Eastern Qualifying Rounds Begin, Adventure Time Spin-Off, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "American Ninja Warrior" heads East, "Adventure Time" gets a spin-off, and the FIFA World Cup continues.
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Showtimes for June 29, 2026
Adventure Time: Side Quests
Series premiere: Finn and Jake embark on adventures across the fantastical land of Ooo, partying with cloud people and punching evil in the butt along the way.
BET's 4th Annual Black + Iconic Soirée
Honorees include Damon Jones, Jason Lee, Marquise Vilson Balenciaga, and TS Madison; Laverne Cox hosts.
Harry Wild
When two burglars witness a politician kill a young woman, they turn to Harry for help.
Summerwater
Season 1 finale: Tensions between the Summerwater residents culminate in tragedy as divides are deepened, families are brought together, and lives are torn apart.
FIFA World Cup
- Brazil vs. Japan (1 p.m.)
- Germany vs. Paraguay (4:30 p.m.)
- Netherlands vs. Morocco (9 p.m.)
Below Deck Mediterranean
Nathan struggles to keep his cool under pressure from an intense guest; Kayley tries prove herself worthy of the Second Stew title; Luke makes a choice in his love triangle.
Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness
In this special, Disney Parks and attractions are the portal through which America’s greatest stories, triumphs, and traditions are celebrated; Deborah Roberts hosts.
American Ninja Warrior
The Eastern Regional Qualifying rounds begin in Las Vegas as ninjas compete for a spot in the all-new Regional Finals; hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, select their Fastest Pick of the Night.
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys
The McBee boys head to Iowa for a cattle auction; Jesse and Cole question Steven's commitment to the farm over his new relationship; Cole and Kacie face a setback.
Declarations: Black Americans and the Revolutionary War
The documentary explores the heroic stories of enslaved and freed Black Americans who fought to define democracy and ensure their liberty through the Revolutionary War; talking heads include Leslie Alexander, Danielle Allen, Edward Ayers, Christopher L. Brown, and Woody Holton.