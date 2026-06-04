Lucy Lawless' Xena Debut Was Never Meant To Launch Her Own Hit Series

What if one of the best fantasy shows of all time was created almost by accident? It's been known to happen — just ask Lucy Lawless and the creators of "Xena: Warrior Princess."

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2025, co-creator Robert Tapert and Lawless revealed that Xena was initially only supposed to be featured in three episodes of "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," another great '90s series. The original plan was to pair "Hercules" next to "Vanishing Son" as part of Universal's "Action Pack," but the latter flopped, and "Xena: Warrior Princess" was born.

"[W]hen they saw the Xena character in Hercules — literally in a rough cut, the roughest of rough cuts — they said, 'Yes, we should rip ourselves off before somebody else does,'" Tapert recalled. "And so that really was the financial need at the studio."

Tapert noted that he always wanted to make a female-fronted action series, so the opportunity excited him. That said, Lawless might never have gotten the Xena role — followed by her own spin-off — if she wasn't in the right place at the right time.