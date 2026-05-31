16 Best TV Performances Of 2026 (So Far)

We're not sure what we've done to deserve such a feast of delicious TV performances this year, but we're not going to question it.

We are, however, going to dig a little deeper into some of our favorite work done on the small screen, as part of our 2026 in Review (So Far) series. And our below list of 16 performances has almost as much range as the actors featured in it: From David Harbour's turn as sign language interpreter Floyd on "DTF St. Louis" to Sarah Pidgeon's portrayal of real-life figure Carolyn Bessette on "Love Story," the first half of the television year has been rife with performances both gripping and surprising.

Not all of the performances on our list are brand-new, either. Many veterans of TVLine's Performer of the Week column are in attendance below, from shows like "Industry" and "Landman," as are actors who are reprising roles we didn't think we'd see on our TV screens again. ("Malcolm in the Middle" dad Hal, how we've missed you!)

Keep scrolling to see all of our picks for the year's best TV performances thus far, then hit the comments with your own additions! (And in case you missed them, here are the 15 best TV shows and 20 best TV moments of 2026 so far.)