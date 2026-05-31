16 Best TV Performances Of 2026 (So Far)
We're not sure what we've done to deserve such a feast of delicious TV performances this year, but we're not going to question it.
We are, however, going to dig a little deeper into some of our favorite work done on the small screen, as part of our 2026 in Review (So Far) series. And our below list of 16 performances has almost as much range as the actors featured in it: From David Harbour's turn as sign language interpreter Floyd on "DTF St. Louis" to Sarah Pidgeon's portrayal of real-life figure Carolyn Bessette on "Love Story," the first half of the television year has been rife with performances both gripping and surprising.
Not all of the performances on our list are brand-new, either. Many veterans of TVLine's Performer of the Week column are in attendance below, from shows like "Industry" and "Landman," as are actors who are reprising roles we didn't think we'd see on our TV screens again. ("Malcolm in the Middle" dad Hal, how we've missed you!)
Keep scrolling to see all of our picks for the year's best TV performances thus far, then hit the comments with your own additions! (And in case you missed them, here are the 15 best TV shows and 20 best TV moments of 2026 so far.)
Marisa Abela, Industry
HBO's mesmerizing high-finance drama has an exceptional cast brimming with standout performances, but if we had to hand the Season 4 gold medal to just one of them? We'd give it to Abela. For four seasons now, she's been carefully crafting Yasmin as an ambitious young woman slowly but surely losing her innocence, one moral compromise at a time. By the end of Season 4, she had blossomed into a full-blown terror, abandoning her marriage of convenience to Henry when it got too complicated and reinventing herself as a madam pairing young call girls with powerful men. Abela was downright frightening as Yasmin calmly justified her horrific line of work, but the actress also let us see the sliver of humanity still residing inside Yasmin as she sobbed listening to a voicemail left by her late (and abusive) father. Yasmin has never been worse, it's true — but Abela has never been better. — Dave Nemetz
Zach Braff and John C. McGinley, Scrubs
J.D. and Dr. Cox have always shared one of television's most complicated and rewarding mentor-protégé relationships, but "Scrubs" reached new emotional heights in its inaugural revival season when McGinley's retired chief learned he was living with an incurable autoimmune disease. The actor delivered some of his most vulnerable work ever as Cox admitted just how terrified he was, while Braff beautifully inverted J.D.'s usual emotional instinct, trading nervous energy for calm, steady resolve as his surrogate father began to fall apart. By the time Cox took J.D.'s hand and accepted his help, both actors had stripped these characters down to their emotional core, and reminded us why their dynamic remains the beating heart of the long-running medical comedy. — Ryan Schwartz
Peter Claffey, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
The casting team on HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel deserves a royal favor for matching "Bad Sisters" alum Claffey to the part of sweet, lumbering Ser Dunk. Claffey's excellence in the role started from his first moments on screen and built throughout the season, reaching a high as Dunk emotionally cratered in Episode 4. Though the hedge knight presented an angry and cynical front, Claffey's delivery of Dunk's rebukes telegraphed how much Egg's lying about his parentage had hurt. Later, Claffey flipped Dunk's anguish over his upcoming (and highly outmatched) fight into anger that charged his speech to the tournament's crowd. "Are there no true knights among you?" he cried from his horse, Claffey's face screwed into an expression of disgust for the men Dunk had championed for so long. And then... reprieve! As quickly as Claffey unleashed his character's loathing on the nobles, an unlikely one stepped forward to join his side: Baelor Targaryen. We loved the absolute disbelief that instantly washed over Claffey's face as Dunk's savior rode into the frame, and how we could see the hedge knight grow more confident as the prospect of winning slowly entered his mind. — Kimberly Roots
Bryan Cranston, Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
What a trip Bryan Cranston's Hal went on this season — literally and figuratively! The patriarch's downward spiral in the "Malcolm in the Middle" revival was a spectacle to behold, and while the actor did reach zany new highs (his physical comedy on "Malcolm" was always a hoot), revisiting the family after all this time also made way for some brilliant emotional work. It's no surprise that Cranston committed to the physical bits, especially during Hal's psilocybin trip in Episode 3. Between that and his choreographed number from the premiere, Cranston was certainly getting his cardio in as he banked laughs. But we also saw a softer side of Hal as his existential struggle came to the forefront. As he reconciled his shifted role in the family now that the kids have grown up, Cranston made our hearts swell while allowing Hal to be vulnerable, boisterous, and so incredibly funny. — Nick Caruso
Ann Dowd, The Testaments
We thought we knew Aunt Lydia. Then came Episode 6 of Hulu's "Handmaid's Tale" sequel, which gave the masterful Ann Dowd another chance to show us not only who her character is, but how she came to her position in Gilead. A flashback during "The Handmaid's Tale" had shown us that Lydia was self-righteous and easily hurt. But we hadn't realized a) how strong her survival instincts were, and b) how gutting it would be to watch her put them to use. Dowd's true virtuoso moment came when Lydia was called before Commander Judd and told she deserved to die for having an abortion years earlier. Where Dowd had steeled herself with the character's defiance, she suddenly softened all of her angles, bending herself into any shape necessary as she wheedled to save her life. Dowd flipped on a desperate charm, flattering Judd as she scrambled to point out her usefulness. And then, the crushing denouement when Lydia was forced to prove her allegiance by killing her co-worker, execution-style. Just when we were sure we loathed Lydia again, Dowd brought such pathos to her character, frantically babbling on the walk out to the court as she begged God to intervene. It might not have been the lowest we've ever seen Lydia, but it was damn close. — K.R.
Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart, Hacks
From bitter enemies to absolute besties, Ava Daniels and Deborah Vance have had quite the arc on the HBO Max comedy. That powerful dynamic was made possible thanks to the highly capable Einbinder and Smart and their impeccable instincts as actors. In the show's fifth and final season, Deb and Ava worked hand-in-hand to cement Deborah's legacy, and despite the raised stakes, the actresses' sharp comedic timing and chemistry with one another always took center stage. From rollicking deliveries and physical comedy, to the sad and teary moments in the excellent series closer, Einbinder and Smart continued giving their all right on through to their very last scene. We couldn't separate these two performers even if we tried, nor would we ever want to. — N.C.
Sam Elliott, Landman
When Elliott-as-T.L. is gruff, he's great. When he's vulnerable, he's transcendent. Such was the case when T.L.'s physical and emotional wounds ganged up to lay the Norris patriarch low in Episode 8 of the Taylor Sheridan drama. The old man had fallen in the pool and couldn't get out, a situation that was silly on the surface and heartbreaking as Elliott nearly sobbed in T.L.'s pain and shame. The character's spirit was as broken as his body, if not more so, and his portrayer gave us a stunning sense of that combined anguish. When we first met Tommy's estranged dad, he was a hardened and angry person just waiting for death. Elliott played him as a wounded animal, lashing out at anyone who drew near. With that in mind, the pinnacle of Elliott's performance in the scene came after T.L. finally got vertical. Tommy and his dad had been physically close out of necessity, as Tommy lifted the older man out of the water; when Tommy pulled away after, Elliott threw an arm around co-star Billy Bob Thornton and held on as though he were still in peril. Elliott had no lines, but the look he had T.L. give his son was replete with everything that the character wanted to say — and may be able to someday — but just couldn't bring himself to utter in the moment. — K.R.
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
"Stranger Things" fans may only know Harbour as the gruff-but-loving police chief Jim Hopper, but the actor showed us a completely different side of himself in HBO's pitch-black suburban comedy. Harbour was a revelation as Floyd, a big-hearted sign language interpreter who became enmeshed in a truly bizarre love triangle that only got more bizarre as it unfolded. Floyd was broke, he struggled with his weight, and his marriage was on the rocks, but he still managed to look on the bright side of life, and Harbour leaned into his childlike innocence even as things got increasingly dark in Floyd's life. We definitely had some giggles at Floyd's expense along the way, but we grew to love the big lug, too, thanks to Harbour's endearing, empathetic performance. — D.N.
Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan, BEEF
In Season 2 of Lee Sung Jin's Netflix anthology, Isaac and Mulligan shined as two flawed marrieds who crumbled as the walls closed in around them. Both actors maintained huge presences in scenes where their verbal sparring nearly turned physical. As emotions erupted like a volcano, both Isaac and Mulligan took big emotional swings that were often shocking and deeply uncomfortable to watch, if only because they were so real. When the characters realized their marriage was kaput, the actors gave bone-chilling monologues about how life had beaten them down, and how they didn't even know who they were anymore. The performances were so raw and grounded that it forced us to see the characters in a new light, and sympathize with them despite the horrid things they'd done. — N.C.
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Watching Kudrow go to work one last time as the optimistic-yet-image-obsessed Valerie Cherish was a gift. In a season that revolved around the industry's response to artificial intelligence, Kudrow's character did her best at playing the middle, doing everything she could to keep her show afloat while hiding some major behind-the-scenes secrets from the cast. Kudrow rose to the challenge of not only donning Val's crimson wigs again, but taking on some of the cringiest comedy we've seen since "Curb Your Enthusiasm" signed off. From the actress' tonal inflections and exaggerated facial expressions, to her more subtle and complex emotions that arose when Val lost Mickey's ashes, Kudrow shepherded "The Comeback" toward an ending that was super satisfying. As Jane mentioned in the very last scene, it was as if we were seeing Val for the very first time — and that's thanks to Kudrow's heavy lifting and comedic prowess. — N.C.
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Madison
Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ drama "The Madison" is a powerful portrait of love and loss, and Pfeiffer's visceral performance as grieving widow Stacy Clyburn acts as a balm to the show's inherently painful moments. Yes, she'll regularly break your heart into pieces, but she'll also find a way to put those pieces back together. In her fractured family, Stacy is both a lion and a lion tamer, fighting through her own pain while keeping everyone else in line, and Pfeiffer's grounded performance is just as effective when she's dropping the hammer as it is when she allows her own character's cracks to show. "The Madison" is not a "fun" watch; it's painful, direct, and unflinching. But it's also a beautiful experience if you're prepared for it, and you couldn't ask for a more capable guide than Pfeiffer to help you wade through those emotional waters. — Andy Swift
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Ryan Murphy's chronicle of John F. Kennedy Jr.'s romance with Carolyn Bessette boasted big names like Naomi Watts in its cast, but Pidgeon snuck in and stole the show as John's young bride Carolyn. Pidgeon had a natural radiance that made it easy to see why Carolyn first caught John's eye, and she flashed a sharp wit, too, as Carolyn playfully fended off John's advances. The two did eventually fall in love in swooningly romantic fashion, but Carolyn began to wilt under the media's persistent glare, and Pidgeon got even better as Carolyn unraveled, unable to escape the prison of dating America's most eligible bachelor. John and Carolyn's love story may have ended in tragedy, but based on her stellar work here, Pidgeon has a very bright future in front of her. — D.N.
Daniel Radcliffe, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
After growing up as the big-screen Harry Potter, Radcliffe has been working diligently to shed that label in recent years, taking on challenging, oddball roles to demonstrate his range as an actor. He proved he can handle comedy, too, in NBC's highly quotable new sitcom as Arthur, the stressed-out documentary filmmaker following around Tracy Morgan's disgraced pro athlete Reggie Dinkins. Radcliffe made an ideal straight man to Morgan's usual zaniness, offering a perfect reaction shot after each ridiculous declaration from Reggie, and he even got to be a little zany himself, revealing a hilarious neurotic side when things didn't go his way. It's the ultimate compliment to say Radcliffe's Arthur ably filled the Liz Lemon role here, and we look forward to many more seasons of him documenting Reggie's every move. — D.N.
Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent
A two-time TVLine Performer of the Week honoree with another pair of Honorable Mentions under his belt, Rodríguez continues to give one of the most emotionally layered performances on network television — and in Season 4 of the ABC drama, he reached new depths. Whether the GBI special agent was being tormented by his subconscious, channeling James Ulster during a tense interrogation, or grappling with Amanda's death, Rodríguez mined every facet of Will's unraveling with remarkable vulnerability. But it was in the quieter moments — crouching over Amanda's body before closing the body bag, or introducing himself to Angie's newborn daughter Edie — where he shone brightest. — R.S.
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
We already know we can count on Williams for some of the Apple TV dramedy's best line readings and most laugh-out-loud moments. She gave those to us again in Season 3, too. But we also love it when Williams' unfiltered therapist Gaby is forced to confront her own vulnerabilities, and the third season gave her ample opportunity to do so, resulting in some of Williams' most nuanced and engaging work. After suffering the loss of a patient and revisiting her passion for trauma recovery, Gaby found herself on the precipice of a new life chapter that both excited and terrified her — including an engagement to Derrick No. 2! — and Williams captured Gaby's angst and insecurity without sacrificing the character's effervescence. The season's second episode was also a standout for the actress, who believably brought Gaby's grief over Tia to the surface when she confronted Louis about his frustrating presence in her friends' lives. — Rebecca Luther
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
After two seasons of Dr. Robby trying to convince himself he could keep absorbing everyone else's pain without breaking, the HBO Max medical drama finally forced him to confront the emotional cost of the job. Wyle delivered staggering work throughout Season 2, especially in the finale, as Robby suggested a part of his soul died with every patient he lost. Wyle didn't just play Robby as exhausted; he made him look spiritually depleted, as though the character were running out of reasons to keep going. It was deeply affecting work from an actor operating at the peak of his powers. — R.S.
Which TV performances from 2026 have blown you away so far? Tell us below!