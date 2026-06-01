Euphoria Finale: A Bunch Of People Die, But Is Rue One Of Them? — Read Recap And Grade The Episode

Rue gets her hand stitched up, then crashes on the couch at Ali's house. He wakes the next morning to find her eating cereal and watching a news report that an inmate escaped from a correctional facility using unconventional means. It was Fez (!), and his parkour plan apparently worked! Rue immediately hops in the car to make good on her promise to pick him up; Ali tells her she's crazy, but she doesn't care, because Fez is her friend. "You said it yourself," she reminds him, "'Rain or shine.'" As she speeds to the now-abandoned drive-through mart where Fez used to work — and where she expects him to be waiting for her — Ali finds the bottle of Percocet Rue left on his coffee table. Understandably, he looks worried.

After the mart, Rue drives like a maniac as she tries to figure out where her friend went; along the way, she has visions of her, Jules, Gia, and Fez when they were younger. Eventually, she finds that police have blocked off the alley near her house. She ducks under the yellow tape and makes a run for it, managing to elude the cops by hopping up and running along the roofs. (Side note: And yes, it is around this point that I start questioning whether what we're seeing is reality.)

She enters her childhood home via an open window in her bedroom, then finds her mother at the dining room table, reading the Bible and crying with a smile on her face. Leslie reaches her hand out to her older daughter, and that's when we realize that none of this has actually happened: Rue is still on Ali's couch, listening to her Bible app and crying as she gasps for air and dreams that she's embracing her mother and father at their house.

So the next time Ali wakes and comes out into his living room, it's real life... and he cries as he realizes Rue died in her sleep, likely because her hand was hurting and she took one of the "Percocet" in the bottle Ali gave her. When Ali tests the meds with a home kit, he sees that the tablets were actually Fentanyl. He calls Leslie with the awful news.

Months later, he attends a 12-step meeting and talks about how angry he is at everyone complicit in bringing Fenatnyl into the country, and how he reacted to Rue's death by having a drink and losing his faith. "I'm tired," he says. "I'm done." Then he announces that the meeting will be his last: "I'm gonna find a better way to be of service." Next time we see him, he's sawing off the barrel of a shotgun.