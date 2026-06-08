Batman Star Burgess Meredith Created The Penguin's Quack For An Unexpected Reason

Burgess Meredith was the first actor to play The Penguin in live action, and the first performer to utilize the villain's signature quack. Before the Adam West "Batman" TV series, the Penguin wasn't depicted as a big quacker; after all, penguins don't quack – they squawk and chirp

Because the DC Comics TV show – broadcast on ABC from 1966 to 1968 — only loosely adapted Batman and Robin's (Burt Ward) adventures from the comics, Meredith had room to add his own ideas to the character.

"During the middle '60s I had already given up smoking for 20 to 25 years, but I had to smoke all the time as the Penguin," he explained in "The Official Batman Batbook." "The smoke would get caught in my throat. Since I didn't want to constantly ruin takes by coughing out loud — which the smoke forced me to do — I developed the Penguin's 'quack, quack' to cover it."