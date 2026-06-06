Farrah Fawcett's Early Career Included A Role On An Andy Griffith Show Spin-Off

Before she radiated on the screen as Jill Munroe in the '70s-era-defining TV show "Charlie's Angels," Farrah Fawcett's early resume was packed with the usual blink-and-you'll-miss-it guest spots. But her acting debut took place in one of TV's most famous towns: Mayberry. And, no, she wasn't helping out at the local sheriff's station.

In 1969, the fresh-faced Fawcett paid a visit to "Mayberry R.F.D." — a rebranded and retitled continuation of "The Andy Griffith Show." Following the conclusion of the original flagship series, the sequel shifted the focus to Sam Jones (Ken Berry), a widowed farmer and Mayberry town council president raising his son, Mike (Buddy Foster).

While familiar faces like Goober Pyle (George Lindsey) and Aunt Bee (Frances Bavier) stuck around to keep the small-town charm alive, the late Andy Griffith's Sheriff Andy Taylor took a back seat, appearing in only five episodes. The series — which would run for three seasons and 78 episodes between 1968 and 1971 — also welcomed a rotating door of guest stars, including a 22-year-old Fawcett.