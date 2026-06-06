Farrah Fawcett's Early Career Included A Role On An Andy Griffith Show Spin-Off
Before she radiated on the screen as Jill Munroe in the '70s-era-defining TV show "Charlie's Angels," Farrah Fawcett's early resume was packed with the usual blink-and-you'll-miss-it guest spots. But her acting debut took place in one of TV's most famous towns: Mayberry. And, no, she wasn't helping out at the local sheriff's station.
In 1969, the fresh-faced Fawcett paid a visit to "Mayberry R.F.D." — a rebranded and retitled continuation of "The Andy Griffith Show." Following the conclusion of the original flagship series, the sequel shifted the focus to Sam Jones (Ken Berry), a widowed farmer and Mayberry town council president raising his son, Mike (Buddy Foster).
While familiar faces like Goober Pyle (George Lindsey) and Aunt Bee (Frances Bavier) stuck around to keep the small-town charm alive, the late Andy Griffith's Sheriff Andy Taylor took a back seat, appearing in only five episodes. The series — which would run for three seasons and 78 episodes between 1968 and 1971 — also welcomed a rotating door of guest stars, including a 22-year-old Fawcett.
Farrah Fawcett played a showgirl in Mayberry R.F.D.
In the Season 2 episode titled "Millie, the Model," Sam's girlfriend, Millie Swanson (Arlene Golonka), gets discovered by a fashion designer and heads to New York City for a modeling gig. As Millie explores what the big-city fashion world has to offer, Farrah Fawcett pops up as a glamorous showgirl during a crowded party scene. Simply credited as "Showgirl #1," the part was a minor one with very little dialogue, but Fawcett's undeniable screen presence was already on full display.
In the scene, Sam Jones is approached by two showgirls, who spark a somewhat flirtatious conversation with him. Fawcett's Showgirl #1 fixes his tie and asks him to sit down. After a visibly jealous Millie catches a glimpse of her feeding him an hors d'oeuvre, she swoops in and yanks him away. Can you blame her?
Of course, Fawcett wouldn't remain in the background for long. Following her quick trip to Mayberry, Fawcett booked guest gigs on "The Partridge Family," "The Flying Nun," "Days of Our Lives," and "I Dream of Jeannie," paving the way for her breakthrough role on "Charlie's Angels" in 1976.