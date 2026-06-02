All The Queen's Men Drops Explosive Trailer For Fifth And Final Season: Who Shot Madam? And Who's Back From The Dead?

It's the question on everyone's mind leading into the final season of "All the Queen's Men": Who shot Madam? Eva Marcille's character was left for dead in the crime drama's Season 4 finale back in May 2025, and eager fans are finally about to get their answer.

"All the Queen's Men," which is formally relocating to Paramount+, has released the official trailer for Season 5 Part 1 (premiering with two episodes on Wednesday, June 10), and everyone in Madam's inner circle determined to uncover the identity of her mysterious shooter.

"With Madam's life hanging by a thread and the shooter still at large, the dancers of Eden are left shaken, vulnerable and searching for answers," reads the official logline. "As pressure mounts to identify the gunman, opportunists emerge from every corner, eager to exploit the chaos and dismantle the empire Madam fought to build. In a season defined by loyalty, betrayal and survival, everyone faces personal obstacles — but not everyone will make it through."

Executive-produced by Tyler Perry and creator Christian Keyes, the show's returning Season 5 cast includes Marcille as Madam, Skyh Alvester Black as Addiction, Candace Maxwell as DJ Dime, Raquel Palmer as Blue, Michael "Bolo" Bolwaire as Doc, Keith Swift Jr. as Babyface, Dion Rome as El Fuego, Jeremy "Masterpiece" Williams as Midnight, Cee "Carter the Body" Carter as Trouble, and Oshea Russell as Tommy.