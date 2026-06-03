Euphoria Season 3 Finale Features A Product Showcase So Egregious Fans Are Calling It Out

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the end of "Euphoria" Season 3.

Say what you will about the "Euphoria" finale, but at least the madcap HBO drama left us with plenty to talk about. For instance: Some folks have highlighted the episode's apparent Coca-Cola product placement, which they find gratuitous.

"Jules had less screen time [than] the Coca-Cola product placement," one Redditor commented on a post in r/Euphoria, to which another user added, "Yeah! What was that crap! How many different times did we see those damn Coke bottles?"

Jules (Hunter Schafer) — a major character since "Euphoria" Season 1 — only appears in a single, dialogue-free scene in the series' final episode.

A third user noted, "So weird they waited until the last episode to do blatant product placement," while another commented what it seemed like they were all thinking: "[Oh my god] I get it. Coca-Cola paid for this entire episode apparently. I felt like I watched an hour long ad."

There were even more comments, posts, and videos calling out the alleged product placement on Reddit, X, Instagram, and TikTok.