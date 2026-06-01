Euphoria Season 3 Finale: [Spoiler]'s Death Explained By Creator Sam Levinson

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of "Euphoria." Proceed accordingly.

The "Euphoria" Season 3 finale killed off a beloved main character, and creator Sam Levinson has revealed why.

In Season 3, Episode 8, "In God We Trust," Rue (Zendaya) dies from an accidental overdose after taking the fentanyl-laced pills she received from Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). It's the most significant "Euphoria" character death since Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) met a gruesome demise via snake bite in the previous episode. Rue struggled with drug addiction throughout the series and experienced plenty of ups and downs — from her bittersweet romance with Jules (Hunter Schafer) to her unfortunate relapses. While some viewers may disagree with Rue's fate, Levinson believes it was a fitting conclusion for the character.

During HBO's post-episode breakdown, the "Euphoria" showrunner explained why he chose to end Rue's story this way. "It just felt like the honest ending," Levinson said. "The honest ending is people like Rue don't make it."

Rue's death wasn't a surprise to some "Euphoria" fans, who had speculated online that Zendaya's character would not come out of the series finale alive. Levinson also explained what Rue's death represents within the larger story. "I think in the end, I wanted to tell an honest story about addiction," he said. "I also wanted to tell a story about grief and the emotional turmoil that it can create."