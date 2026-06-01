Euphoria Season 3 Finale: [Spoiler]'s Death Explained By Creator Sam Levinson
Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of "Euphoria." Proceed accordingly.
The "Euphoria" Season 3 finale killed off a beloved main character, and creator Sam Levinson has revealed why.
In Season 3, Episode 8, "In God We Trust," Rue (Zendaya) dies from an accidental overdose after taking the fentanyl-laced pills she received from Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). It's the most significant "Euphoria" character death since Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) met a gruesome demise via snake bite in the previous episode. Rue struggled with drug addiction throughout the series and experienced plenty of ups and downs — from her bittersweet romance with Jules (Hunter Schafer) to her unfortunate relapses. While some viewers may disagree with Rue's fate, Levinson believes it was a fitting conclusion for the character.
During HBO's post-episode breakdown, the "Euphoria" showrunner explained why he chose to end Rue's story this way. "It just felt like the honest ending," Levinson said. "The honest ending is people like Rue don't make it."
Rue's death wasn't a surprise to some "Euphoria" fans, who had speculated online that Zendaya's character would not come out of the series finale alive. Levinson also explained what Rue's death represents within the larger story. "I think in the end, I wanted to tell an honest story about addiction," he said. "I also wanted to tell a story about grief and the emotional turmoil that it can create."
Sam Levinson didn't originally plan to kill Rue in Euphoria Season 3
After airing three seasons over seven years, "Euphoria" has officially come to an end. The Emmy-winning HBO series was never hesitant to kill off major characters, as the Season 3 deaths of Rue, Nate, Alamo, and Laurie (Martha Kelly) joined Ashtray's (Javon Walton) Season 2 finale death as the show's most shocking losses.
Interestingly, Rue's death wasn't planned from the beginning. In an interview on The New York Times' "Popcast" podcast, Sam Levinson cited the passing of Angus Cloud, who played Fezco in "Euphoria" Seasons 1 and 2 before dying of an accidental overdose, as part of the inspiration for Rue's ending.
"I had originally written a different trajectory for the character of Rue, during the writers strike [in 2023]. We got the news that Angus passed away [that July]. I'd always been really concerned about the prevalence of fentanyl," he said. "But once he passed away, I had to reconceive the script and I thought, you can't tell a story about addiction today without the very real consequences. Most people don't get a second chance. Fentanyl can just take you out in an instant."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).