Every Season Of Euphoria — And The Special Episodes — Ranked

This post contains spoilers for the series finale of "Euphoria" and everything that came before it. Proceed accordingly.

"Euphoria" ended its three-season run Sunday with a supersized episode that turned out to be the series' swan song. And now that the disturbing HBO drama is done for good, it's time to figure out which season was its strongest.

If you happened to miss Sunday's finale, here's a quick catch-up. Rue (played by Zendaya) accidentally overdosed on fentanyl and died. Ali (Colman Domingo) avenged her death by bringing a gun to the Silver Slipper and eliminating Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), who'd handed her the pills. Cassie and Maddy planned an entrepreneurial future in the aftermath of Nate's death. Jules painted and was sad. (Read a full recap of the episode here, and then hear what one of the episode's players had to say about his part in the affair.)

Now that we're all on the same page, let's get to ranking! Below, we give careful consideration to all three seasons — and a pair of between-season specials — of "Euphoria" in order to determine which comes out on top.