Who Is Lenny Hancock? Marshals Season 1 Finale Dedication Explained

CBS' "Marshals" wrapped its freshman season with a special tribute to a member of the show's team we lost this past year. The finale, which originally aired on May 24, ends with a title card that reads "In Loving Memory of Leonard 'Lenny' E. Hancock Jr." Hancock served as prop master for the "Yellowstone" spin-off prior to his death in December 2025.

Two months before his death, Hancock shared his excitement about the show on Instagram, posting a photo of his parking space on the show's lot. "My home for the last 5 months has been Park City, Utah," Hancock wrote. "I couldn't be more blessed. 2 months to go. With the grace of God I'll be back in the spring. Everyone watch ['Marshals'] on CBS when it airs early 2025!!!!!"

"The basics of what the prop department is the personal items of each character, police badges, police belts, all firearms — it's all encompassing as a prop master," Hancock said in a behind-the-scenes video posted to the "Marshals" Instagram account in remembrance of his work on the show. "That is very different than any other department. One of the things I care about a lot when I do a show is that it's really accurate. Like on this show, the police vests they wear, that is what the Marshals wear."

The comments on that video contains a number of heartfelt acknowledgments from "Marshals" cast members who worked with Hancock during his time on the show. "Lenny!!! Miss you brother. Rest in Peace," writes Logan Marshall-Green (Cal), while Arielle Kebbel (Belle) adds, "Rest in Love Lenny." Ash Santos (Andrea) writes, "Sweet Lenny, you'll be forever missed," and ATatanka Means (Miles) says, "Thank you, Lenny. Fly high."