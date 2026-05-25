Marshals Finale Exposes Kayce's Real Enemy, Sets Up [Spoiler]'s Exit — Why We 'Should Be Worried' About Season 2

"Marshals" wrapped its first season on Sunday by revealing that Kayce's real enemy... is exactly who you probably suspected weeks ago.

The finale opens on Kayce at a crossroads, unsure about his deal to sell East Camp to Tom Weaver, but a visit to Monica's grave — including a very well-timed wolf howl — helps Kayce realize that he wants to keep the property after all. Weaver is disappointed, of course, but he seems to appreciate Kayce's position, as does Dolly, who says her real hopes have nothing to do with buying land. (Wink!)

Unfortunately, the trouble at East Camp is only just beginning; after Thomas Rainwater, Mo, and Miles are attacked en route to the committee meeting about the mines, Kayce offers up his cabin for their protection. This turns East Camp into a battleground, as a group of armed assailants descend upon Kayce's home, forcing everyone to fight for their lives. Even poor Tate is thrust into the action, shooting one of the gunmen who breaks in to kill Rainwater. (That's li'l Tate's second confirmed kill, for those of you keeping score at home. Here's hoping he handles this one better than the first.)

So, who organized this failed ambush? Every clue points to Councilman Irons, who has been the mine's most vocal supporter, but he's dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound when the Marshals track him down. Another lead sends Cal and Belle to the home of an East Camp worker who might have leaked Rainwater's location, where they come under enemy fire in one of the season's biggest cliffhangers.

But who do Belle and Cal see before the shoot-out begins? Why, none other than Jeb, the Weavers' trusty foreman! That's right, folks, the Weavers are involved in all of this. And with Tate now accompanying Tom on a fishing trip to Salt Lake City while Dolly stays behind with Kayce, there's no telling how this brewing family feud will evolve from here.