Marshals Finale Exposes Kayce's Real Enemy, Sets Up [Spoiler]'s Exit — Why We 'Should Be Worried' About Season 2
"Marshals" wrapped its first season on Sunday by revealing that Kayce's real enemy... is exactly who you probably suspected weeks ago.
The finale opens on Kayce at a crossroads, unsure about his deal to sell East Camp to Tom Weaver, but a visit to Monica's grave — including a very well-timed wolf howl — helps Kayce realize that he wants to keep the property after all. Weaver is disappointed, of course, but he seems to appreciate Kayce's position, as does Dolly, who says her real hopes have nothing to do with buying land. (Wink!)
Unfortunately, the trouble at East Camp is only just beginning; after Thomas Rainwater, Mo, and Miles are attacked en route to the committee meeting about the mines, Kayce offers up his cabin for their protection. This turns East Camp into a battleground, as a group of armed assailants descend upon Kayce's home, forcing everyone to fight for their lives. Even poor Tate is thrust into the action, shooting one of the gunmen who breaks in to kill Rainwater. (That's li'l Tate's second confirmed kill, for those of you keeping score at home. Here's hoping he handles this one better than the first.)
So, who organized this failed ambush? Every clue points to Councilman Irons, who has been the mine's most vocal supporter, but he's dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound when the Marshals track him down. Another lead sends Cal and Belle to the home of an East Camp worker who might have leaked Rainwater's location, where they come under enemy fire in one of the season's biggest cliffhangers.
But who do Belle and Cal see before the shoot-out begins? Why, none other than Jeb, the Weavers' trusty foreman! That's right, folks, the Weavers are involved in all of this. And with Tate now accompanying Tom on a fishing trip to Salt Lake City while Dolly stays behind with Kayce, there's no telling how this brewing family feud will evolve from here.
Belle and Cal won't 'come out unscathed' in Season 2
The finale ends with Cal and Belle facing a barrage of bullets, but if you're looking for someone to comfort you about their Season 2 fate, don't turn to Logan Marshall-Green. Though he can't reveal whether the couple survives the shoot-out, the actor can confirm that there will be consequences.
"You should be worried," Marshall-Green tells TVLine of Belle and Cal. "They are not going to come out unscathed."
This brush with death aside, the finale sees some major progression in Cal and Belle's slow-burn romance. First, Belle finally comes clean to Jared about her gambling debt, telling him she can't do it alone. "Maybe you should," her husband replies, which serves as an eye-opening moment for Belle; Jared doesn't have her back, which is a fear that she echoes in a later conversation with Cal. After volunteering to drive with Cal to Salt Lake City for his appointment, she tells him, "We both deserve a partner that's got our six." The moment is almost sealed with a kiss, but they both pull away, shifting their focus to the mission at hand.
"When it comes to these two human beings, they're just looking for connection," the actor says. "And they're not trying to make it messy at work. I don't think they're very conscious of what it would mean, but I don't think [showrunner Spencer Hudnut] or the writers or the actors want to just do any old workplace relationship. It has to be earned. One thing Spencer has done really well is making these two earn their trust, to earn their allowance of intimacy and being privy to each other's stories. And she still hasn't let Cal into a lot of her story, so there's still a lot for them to learn about each other down the road."
The Marshals finale gives us a 'beautiful' moment between Cal and Maddie
Even though the "Marshals" finale ends on a number of dramatic cliffhangers, it also gives us a long-awaited moment between Cal and Maddie, the latter of whom finally calls him "dad."
"I think that was earned, and it certainly depressurizes Cal in a way," Logan Marshall-Green tells TVLine. "That's Cal's whole agenda right there. It wasn't to be a Marshal or stand this team up to fight crime. He came to Montana so he could be closer to his daughter, so to finally feel her soften and give him that, it's a beautiful thing. I think that [actress Morgan Lindholm] is great, and I love her and [Miles'] relationship as well, so I look forward to that growing and evolving."
Logan Marshall-Green calls Andrea's transfer 'disappointing'
And we can add this one to our list of questions as we look ahead to the second season of "Marshals": Is Andrea really leaving the team and moving to D.C.? She doesn't have a chance to break the news herself, thanks to Gifford blurting it out at the office, leaving her teammates understandably blindsided. No one is OK with losing Andrea, and each team member tries (sometimes multiple times) to convince her to stay. Especially after everything they go through as a team in this finale, you really expect Andrea to reveal that she's changed her mind — but she doesn't.
So, how does Cal really feel about potentially losing Andrea? Logan Marshall-Green has three words: "Cal. Is. P*ssed."
"I think there's something disappointing about the situation to Cal," Marshall-Green tells TVLine. "Dre is his number one. I mean, Kayce's his best friend and he's the spearhead, but when it comes to the team, Dre is the one who keeps them on their feet. She's incredibly trustworthy, and she's truly one of the leaders of this team. So he's incredibly disappointed about her decision and whether she leaves or not."
Grade the Marshals finale (and Season 1 overall)!
OK, let's talk about that finale: Were you at all surprised that the Weavers were revealed to be criminal conspirators? Would you miss Andrea on the team if this D.C. transfer sticks? And how "unscathed" do you think Belle and Cal will be after that cliffhanger?
Let's also talk about the first season of "Marshals" as a whole: Did it live up to your expectations, both as a standalone series and as a "Yellowstone" spin-off? What keeps you tuning in every week? And what changes would you suggest for Season 2? Weigh in on both topics via our polls below, then drop a comment with more of your thoughts.