The Pitt's Supriya Ganesh Opens Up About Exit As Dr. Samira Mohan Ahead Of Season 3: 'I'm Going To Treasure All The Memories'

Supriya Ganesh is speaking out about their departure from "The Pitt."

As TVLine previously reported, Ganesh — who for two seasons starred as Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center resident Dr. Samira Mohan on the Emmy-winning HBO Max drama — will not return for Season 3. (In their absence, Ayesha Harris, who previously recurred as night shift doc Dr. Parker Ellis, has been promoted to series regular.)

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times alongside co-stars Isa Briones and Sepideh Moafi, Ganesh reiterated that their exit was a "creative decision" made by executive producers R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, and John Wells.

"They work with such intention on the show and make all the choices that they make for that reason, so I think it's better to ask them for answers," Ganesh said. "I'm going to treasure all the memories I had working with these two and everyone else. It's been so great just getting all the love from the fans. I feel sad for them, too, that they won't get to see this character."

Ganesh previously addressed the fan reaction to their exit in an interview with Variety.

"I tried to take a step away, because it's just been so surreal," they said. "The day that news broke, I saw my name was trending on Twitter, and I was like, 'Gotta put the phone down and go outside.' So, I haven't really been keeping track of it, to be honest, but I've been getting such sweet, lovely messages from people, and I've honestly just been surprised at how much people love the character and saw so much of themselves in her, and that's what I'm going to miss."