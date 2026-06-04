The Pitt's Supriya Ganesh Opens Up About Exit As Dr. Samira Mohan Ahead Of Season 3: 'I'm Going To Treasure All The Memories'
Supriya Ganesh is speaking out about their departure from "The Pitt."
As TVLine previously reported, Ganesh — who for two seasons starred as Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center resident Dr. Samira Mohan on the Emmy-winning HBO Max drama — will not return for Season 3. (In their absence, Ayesha Harris, who previously recurred as night shift doc Dr. Parker Ellis, has been promoted to series regular.)
Speaking with the Los Angeles Times alongside co-stars Isa Briones and Sepideh Moafi, Ganesh reiterated that their exit was a "creative decision" made by executive producers R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, and John Wells.
"They work with such intention on the show and make all the choices that they make for that reason, so I think it's better to ask them for answers," Ganesh said. "I'm going to treasure all the memories I had working with these two and everyone else. It's been so great just getting all the love from the fans. I feel sad for them, too, that they won't get to see this character."
Ganesh previously addressed the fan reaction to their exit in an interview with Variety.
"I tried to take a step away, because it's just been so surreal," they said. "The day that news broke, I saw my name was trending on Twitter, and I was like, 'Gotta put the phone down and go outside.' So, I haven't really been keeping track of it, to be honest, but I've been getting such sweet, lovely messages from people, and I've honestly just been surprised at how much people love the character and saw so much of themselves in her, and that's what I'm going to miss."
How will Samira's exit be addressed in The Pitt Season 3?
For his part, Gemmill told TVLine that exits like Samira's — and before hers, Tracy Ifeachor's Dr. Heather Collins — are a natural part of life at a teaching hospital, where "a lot of people move on" over time.
"That's part of the fabric of the show," Gemmill said. "We love these actors, we love writing for them, and the audience enjoys them, so it's bittersweet when we have to see someone leave, but it's part of the process."
Gemmill also noted that Samira "struggled a little bit" during her residency. "She's very good at connecting with patients, but she doesn't move as quickly as is expected these days in the ER," he said.
Given Season 3's four-month time jump, however, Samira would still be completing her residency at PTMC. Asked whether the character is simply not working the shift depicted on the show, Gemmill replied, "Yeah, she's just not working that day."