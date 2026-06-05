Who Plays Mother On Netflix's The Boroughs?
If you've been watching "The Boroughs," the second series from "Stranger Things" creators the Duffer Brothers, you may be wondering: who actually plays the ominous entity known as Mother?
Mother — a creature not unlike a vampire, whose blood gives its drinkers eternal youth — is portrayed by Nancy Daly, a veteran performer with nearly 50 credits on her resume. Daly has had guest-starring roles in several hit shows over the years, including "Monk," "Scrubs," "Criminal Minds," and "New Girl." More recently, she appeared in "Bullet Train" and Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth," as well as an episode of "NCIS."
Ultimately, though, it looks like her role on the Duffer Brothers' new sci-fi TV show may be her most rewarding to date. Daly told Authority Magazine, "It demanded every ounce of my being physically, emotionally, spiritually, and artistically."
Nancy Daly went through a total transformation to play Mother
Though Nancy Daly took her first role back in 1997, it seems "The Boroughs" has been the most impactful so far — and the most intense, too.
Daly wore a heavy amount of makeup and prosthetics for her performance as Mother. "You're creating the character with the makeup team applying it, and there you are, looking in the mirror, and you see her unfold before your eyes with each application," Daly told Horror Geek Life. "Every limb was something prosthetic or makeup or something; it was quite something."
Daly also had her mouth glued shut during the prosthetics process. With no lines to speak of, she found other ways to embody a wordless entity. "I had to create her own language just from sound," she explained. "You can't rehearse that; it has to come from you, from your heart, your soul. I didn't want to overthink her; I didn't rehearse the sounds. I just let them happen once we were filming. She has this glorious language of heart, soul, and sound."