Who Plays Mother On Netflix's The Boroughs?

If you've been watching "The Boroughs," the second series from "Stranger Things" creators the Duffer Brothers, you may be wondering: who actually plays the ominous entity known as Mother?

Mother — a creature not unlike a vampire, whose blood gives its drinkers eternal youth — is portrayed by Nancy Daly, a veteran performer with nearly 50 credits on her resume. Daly has had guest-starring roles in several hit shows over the years, including "Monk," "Scrubs," "Criminal Minds," and "New Girl." More recently, she appeared in "Bullet Train" and Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth," as well as an episode of "NCIS."

Ultimately, though, it looks like her role on the Duffer Brothers' new sci-fi TV show may be her most rewarding to date. Daly told Authority Magazine, "It demanded every ounce of my being physically, emotionally, spiritually, and artistically."