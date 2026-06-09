After Twin Peaks, David Lynch Tried (And Failed) To Create Sitcom Magic

After "Twin Peaks" upended viewer expectations in the primetime TV landscape, the late, great David Lynch took a shot at doing it again — this time with sitcoms.

Lynch was already talking up his next series in February 1991, while Season 2 of "Twin Peaks" was still airing. "We have a new show, a half hour show called 'On the Air,'" he told David Letterman, "that we hope will be on the air. I'm shooting a pilot for that soon."

And so he did: "On the Air" premiered on ABC on June 20, 1992. Like "Twin Peaks," the series was co-created by Lynch and Mark Frost. Set in the 1950s, it revolved around the fictional ZBC network and its efforts to produce a live variety program called "The Lester Guy Show." Guy, a down-on-his-luck British movie star, was played by Ian Buchanan, who was best known at the time for his performance as Dick Tremayne on "Twin Peaks."