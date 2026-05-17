David Lynch's Twin Peaks Was Inspired By Two Real-Life Murders

David Lynch's "Twin Peaks," one of the best TV shows made by movie directors, set the standard for surrealist TV, lending the legendary director's distinctive vision to an enduring murder mystery. What fans may not realize is that the series was inspired by two real-life murder cases.

One of these cases had a close connection to series co-creator Mark Frost. The "Twin Peaks" executive producer has revealed that the series took inspiration from the horrific murder of his friend's older sister, as well as the murder of Hazel Drew in 1908, which even provided the series with its central image of a body discovered in the water.

"Twin Peaks," one of our favorite TV shows from the '90s, picks up with the discovery of a dead body on a riverbank by the Washington town of Twin Peaks. The body is soon identified as that of teenager Laura Palmer. As investigations into the murder begin, it emerges that while Laura led a seemingly perfect life as her high school's prom queen, dating the football captain, she was secretly cheating on her boyfriend and engaging in various illegal activities. The murder mystery dips into the fantastical as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) receives cryptic visions through his dreams, leading him to uncover a supernatural killer.