10 Best Streaming Services For TV Shows, Ranked
You could view the term "Peak TV" as a pejorative — a catch-all that describes a bloated slate of television with no feasible way for a viewer to navigate effectively. Or you could view it as a promise — the idea that we are living through the peak of television, that there are underrated TV shows everywhere if you know where to look.
And where to look, for many TV consumers, is the Internet. Streaming services are the TV devices de rigueur, with many companies offering original content, a library of classic shows, and next-day reruns of what airs on terrestrial or cable television. This kind of on-demand viewing makes things convenient for the viewer who wants to watch whenever they want but also introduces an element of choice paralysis. What service deserves the subscription fee? Who has the best shows? Who has the most shows?
Well, we've got you covered. Factoring in a combination of quality and quantity — the "best" shows versus the "number and variety" of shows — we've highlighted and ranked the 10 best streaming services for TV shows.
10. BritBox
For certain Anglophiles reading this list, BritBox may deserve a higher spot. It caters to a specific niche, no doubt, but it offers great appeal and a treasure trove of shows to watch.
As suggested by the title, the BBC-owned streaming service BritBox provides its international audience with a litany of British series, new and old. It's not just BBC stuff, either; you'll also get titles from English networks like ITV, alongside original programs, too.
Browsing through BritBox's shows, you'll essentially find an introductory primer to understanding British pop culture. "Mr. Bean," "Gavin & Stacey," "Casualty," "Sherlock," "Father Ted," "Blackadder," "Prime Suspect" — all of these and more are the greatest hits of British television, essential watches for any lovers of what goes down across the pond.
As for its original shows, BritBox is an especially nifty service for fans of cozy and gray murder mysteries. "Shetland," "Death Valley," "Ludwig," "Sister Boniface Mysteries," "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?" — these are the best kinds of shows to fix a cup of tea, knit a sweater, and sink into something completely different.
9. Tubi
Tubi has at least 15 great TV shows worth your time, some of which are American classics of the medium. It's also available for the appealing price of "free," though its content is all supported by ad breaks. Free television content funded by commercial revenue — what a concept.
Among its excellent programming is the endlessly bingeable "Murder, She Wrote," the delightful and iconic "Dick Van Dyke Show," the cult sensation "Mystery Science Theater 3000," and the always creepy "Twilight Zone."
Where Tubi's content starts to become a bit more hit-or-miss is its originals. Simply put, Tubi doesn't have the budget or brand-name recognition to produce sterling content with recognizable faces, meaning you're getting a lot of cheap-to-produce reality shows like "Nick Cannon's Big Drive," "Always, Lady London," and "TMZ No BS."
But there are some hidden scripted gems in there, especially the underrated sci-fi comedy "Demascus" starring Okieriete Onaodowan ("Hamilton"). Why not check it out? It's not like it's going to cost you anything.
8. Prime Video
Making the mildly unintuitive leap from "free shipping of goods" to "television and film content," Amazon's Prime Video has developed a knack for violent, genre-tinged shows that are often adaptations and get good reviews. They're not exactly prestige shows, but they're not exactly trashy shows, either.
Some of these best-known series include "Bosch," based on detective novels; "The Boys," based on darkly satirical superhero comics; "Invincible," an animated series also based on darkly satirical superhero comics; and "Fallout," based on a beloved dystopian video game franchise.
And for those who want some lighter, less aggressive fare, you can check out now-ended comedies like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Transparent," and "Fleabag."
7. Disney+
To be blunt: If you want "Star Wars," Marvel, and every single beloved Disney character (not to mention the other iconic properties Disney owns), you want Disney+, and this streaming service should shoot to the top of your list.
On the "Star Wars" front, Disney+ offers the fun adventures of "The Mandalorian" and our beloved Grogu; the prestigious, dark, anti-fascist triumph of "Andor," and other interquels of varying quality that may or may not be your cup of tea like "Ahsoka," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "The Book of Boba Fett."
On the Marvel front, you'll find some of what are arguably the strongest recent projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the metatextual, genre-bending "WandaVision," the time-traveling misadventures of "Loki," and the charming "Ms. Marvel." You'll also get a lot of other Marvel shows you may or may not enjoy like "Secret Invasion," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."
Taken as a whole, these shows make up a mixed bag. But when you add in tons of library content, especially the classic episodes of "The Simpsons," Disney+ starts to justify its cost.
6. Paramount+
Want to climb the mountain of Paramount+? There's quite a lot to look at up there, representing a wide swath of our Peak TV era.
For the dads among you (or those who simply have a strong inner dad), Paramount+ is the home of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" empire, featuring all kinds of grizzled actors punching the heck out of each other. It also offers plenty of other crime-tinged "dad shows" in the vein of "Yellowstone," including "Mayor of Kingstown," "Landman," and "Lioness."
There's also tons of library content from the wide histories of CBS, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central. As for originals, Paramount+ is where you go for new "Star Trek" shows, from standbys like "Picard" to experiments like "Lower Decks."
And if you want some new but familiar comedies, you can check out revivals of "Frasier," "iCarly," and "The Game." There's also "Knuckles," which puts the Sega echidna and frenemy of Sonic the Hedgehog in a bowling series about family trauma — it's as weird, and better, than that sounds.
5. Netflix
All respect to the big red "N". Without Netflix — which started as a DVD-by-mail rental service before pivoting to content streaming over the Internet on demand — the modern concept of a "streaming service" could be totally different. Back in the early 2010s, landmark shows like "House of Cards" and "Orange Is the New Black" gave subscribers A-list talent, high-quality production value, and writing that was more complex and mature than most of what you'd find on basic cable networks at the time.
Since then, Netflix has continued as the undeniable juggernaut of streaming content. Phenomena like "Wednesday," "Squid Game," "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," "Emily in Paris," and "Nobody Wants This" continue to demand our cultural attention, while hidden gems like "The Diplomat," "Blue Eye Samurai," "Brand New Cherry Flavor," and a glut of international content reward those looking for experimentation and discovery with their TV time.
However, Netflix has also inflated the bubble past the point of quality control. Put simply, there is a ton of bad stuff to sift through while browsing Netflix, and its almighty algorithm presents it all with the same level of importance. Netflix offers a giant ocean of stuff to watch, for better and for worse.
4. Apple TV
Following Amazon into the "tech companies can be TV networks, too" jungle, Apple TV may not boast as deep of a content library as its rival services, but even in its relatively short history, Apple TV has established a brand of significant quality and star power.
Apple TV's biggest hits tend to dominate the cultural conversation. Everyone has theories on the sci-fi corporate dystopia of "Severance," everyone welcomed back Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn on "Pluribus," and everyone felt much cozier with the first season of "Ted Lasso." Move a little deeper into Apple's programming, and you'll find welcome surprises like the Colin Farrell detective series "Sugar," the Kristen Wiig dramedy "Palm Royale," or the Gary Oldman spy deconstruction "Slow Horses."
Regardless of the behind-the-scenes reality, these shows manage to feel like pure artistic statements from their creators that made it to the screen without much network interference. Sometimes the Apple machine churns out shows that just feel like prestige dramas with nothing substantial underneath the surface (looking at you, "The Morning Show"). But if they keep programming this quantity of hits and gems, Apple TV has a good chance of becoming the best streaming service in the game in a few years.
3. Peacock
Everything from the NBC family of shows goes to Peacock, named after NBC's iconically colorful logo. That means if you're looking for next-day airings of the "Law & Order" family, the "Chicago" family, "Saturday Night Live," or reality sensations like "The Voice," Peacock is where you want to go. It's also the home to a great library of content, including "The Office."
Peacock also boasts some underrated original shows, especially in the comedy space. Check out delights like "Rutherford Falls," "MacGruber," "Ted," "Girls5eva," and the Nathan Fielder-esque "Paul T. Goldman."
As for dramas, you will quickly get addicted to juicy shows like "Dr. Death," "Ponies," "All Her Fault," "Devil in Disguise," and the "Columbo"-esque "Poker Face."
Call it, "Must Stream TV."
2. Hulu
If the main feature of a streaming service you're looking for is next-day availability of network and basic cable shows, Hulu is the clear winner, bundled with Disney+ or on its own.
Hulu offers you Fox shows like "Bob's Burgers" and "Best Medicine," ABC shows like "High Potential" and "Abbott Elementary," FX shows like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and new episodes of game shows like "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune." Plus, the library of shows goes hard, with "30 Rock," "The Golden Girls," "Sons of Anarchy," and "Schitt's Creek" among the numerous classics you can stream.
As for original content, Hulu's shows trend toward unorthodox storytelling for mature audiences, sometimes partnering with FX. This includes critical darlings like "Shōgun," "The Bear," "Only Murders in the Building," and "The Handmaid's Tale." For genre fans, you can check out the sci-fi political thriller "Paradise," the franchise horror of "Alien: Earth," or any number of Ryan Murphy freakouts including "All's Fair" and "The Beauty."
And if you're trying to laugh, check out the out-of-the-box delights of "Deli Boys," "Pen15," "Difficult People," and "Solar Opposites."
1. HBO Max
The Home Box Office, a premium cable channel that debuted in 1972, drew attention with a confident, medium-shading slogan: "It's not TV, it's HBO." The brilliant piece of advertising threw down the gauntlet, promising its viewers something better than the average programming on the small screen. From this slogan on — heck, from the name of the network on — quality was the name of the game.
And with their streaming service, HBO Max, our number one pick, quality rules over everything (its branding kerfuffles notwithstanding). Simply put, HBO Max offers the most best television shows ever made, and while it may not overall have as many titles as, say, Netflix, the sheer quality of what's available puts it above the rest.
With an HBO Max subscription, you get access to all-timers like "Oz," "The Sopranos," "The Wire," "Six Feet Under," "Game of Thrones," "Succession," "Veep," and so much more. You also get contemporary water-cooler shows like "The Pitt," "The White Lotus," "Euphoria," "The Chair Company," and more.
And for folks who want lighter fare, HBO Max also offers a robust Adult Swim and TLC library, along with other, more diverse shows.