10 Best Streaming Services For TV Shows, Ranked

You could view the term "Peak TV" as a pejorative — a catch-all that describes a bloated slate of television with no feasible way for a viewer to navigate effectively. Or you could view it as a promise — the idea that we are living through the peak of television, that there are underrated TV shows everywhere if you know where to look.

And where to look, for many TV consumers, is the Internet. Streaming services are the TV devices de rigueur, with many companies offering original content, a library of classic shows, and next-day reruns of what airs on terrestrial or cable television. This kind of on-demand viewing makes things convenient for the viewer who wants to watch whenever they want but also introduces an element of choice paralysis. What service deserves the subscription fee? Who has the best shows? Who has the most shows?

Well, we've got you covered. Factoring in a combination of quality and quantity — the "best" shows versus the "number and variety" of shows — we've highlighted and ranked the 10 best streaming services for TV shows.