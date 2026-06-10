Why Chicago Fire Star Monica Raymund Quit The Hit NBC Series
After six seasons of playing head paramedic Gabby Dawson, "Chicago Fire" star Monica Raymund left the series — but why? "I'm not sure the exact moment when it happened, but I knew that my six-year contract was coming to an end and I felt like I was hungry to explore a different role, a different story. I wanted to explore a different world," the actress, who had been part of the NBC show since its 2012 premiere, told the Chicago Tribune.
She added, "I had been in Chicago for five years and just personally where I was in my life, I was ready to create my home and kind of plant some roots in Los Angeles."
Raymund was such a mainstay that showrunner Derek Haas initially thought she was just attempting to negotiate a new contract when she told him she would be exiting the series after Season 6. In fact, Haas didn't actually believe her departure was real in several conversations before she actually said goodbye.
Monica Raymund needed to leave Chicago Fire to evolve
At the end of Season 6, Gabby moved to Puerto Rico to manage a rescue unit there — but the actress and her beloved paramedic didn't leave the Windy City entirely. Since her 2018 exit, Gabby has made guest appearances in an episode of Season 7 and an episode of Season 8, so Monica Raymund returning to "Chicago Fire" is always a possibility in future episodes.
Ultimately, Raymund traded the comfortable work environment of "Chicago Fire" — which we named one of the best firefighter shows of all time — for the chance to evolve as a performer. "It's kind of a double-edged sword," she told the Chicago Tribune, "because on the one hand, it's wonderful to be employed for that long and to have job security. And to be able to delve into a storyline and to [flesh] it out over that amount of time. To get that opportunity is extremely rare and special. Job security is always the two favorite words an actor can say! But sometimes you have to take a risk to diversify your opportunities."
Considering Raymund has gone on to star in the Starz series "Hightown" and direct on shows like "FBI," "Dexter: Resurrection," and "Boston Blue," it seems like that risk has paid off.