Why Chicago Fire Star Monica Raymund Quit The Hit NBC Series

After six seasons of playing head paramedic Gabby Dawson, "Chicago Fire" star Monica Raymund left the series — but why? "I'm not sure the exact moment when it happened, but I knew that my six-year contract was coming to an end and I felt like I was hungry to explore a different role, a different story. I wanted to explore a different world," the actress, who had been part of the NBC show since its 2012 premiere, told the Chicago Tribune.

She added, "I had been in Chicago for five years and just personally where I was in my life, I was ready to create my home and kind of plant some roots in Los Angeles."

Raymund was such a mainstay that showrunner Derek Haas initially thought she was just attempting to negotiate a new contract when she told him she would be exiting the series after Season 6. In fact, Haas didn't actually believe her departure was real in several conversations before she actually said goodbye.