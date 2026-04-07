15 Best Firefighter Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Procedurals are the bread and butter of network television. From medical dramas to detective shows, these series provide reliable action, high-stakes scenarios, and characters we're keen to follow for years on end. While doctors and law enforcement stories make up the bulk of these dramas, today we're setting our sights on an often-overlooked procedural sub-genre: the firefighter show.

Firefighter series are far less common than medical and cop shows. We'd wager a guess that this is in large part a production issue; the kinds of death-defying stunts depicted on these shows, not to mention the literal fire, can hike up budgets in a major way. Still, despite their relative rarity compared to other types of network dramas, there are some great firefighter shows out there, and they've become more prevalent in recent years.

Some of these shows focus entirely on firefighters, while others depict them alongside other first responders. From goofy melodramas to gritty character studies, here are the 15 best firefighter shows of all time.