Outer Banks Star Chase Stokes Has A Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Cameo In Stranger Things

"Outer Banks" fans should take a closer look at "Stranger Things" Season 1, Episode 6, where Chase Stokes can briefly be spotted in the background of a scene. In "Chapter Six: The Monster," Stokes played a character named Reed, who drives by Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) with his friends and ridicules them about a vandalized poster mocking Nancy at the Hawk Theater. The "Outer Banks" star only appears on screen for a few seconds, but those who enjoy Stokes' lead performance on Netflix's treasure-hunting mystery drama should get a kick out of his "Stranger Things" cameo. After all, it happened before he rose to fame.

Stokes' small "Stranger Things" Season 1 part came in 2016, marking his first-ever TV role before he made his debut as John B. Routledge on "Outer Banks" four years later. With "Outer Banks" Season 5 slated to premiere later in 2026, Stokes will once again be in the spotlight.