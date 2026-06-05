Veteran Actor James Handy Appeared In One Of The X-Files' Most Underrated Episodes

Veteran Hollywood star James Handy died on Wednesday, June 3, after being stabbed at a property in Los Angeles. His girlfriend's son, Michael Gledhill, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the authorities.

The 81-year-old star was best known for starring in shows like "Alias" and "NYPD Blue," as well as films like "Jumanji" and "Top Gun: Maverick." But he also appeared in one of the most underrated episodes of "The X-Files" — one about a twisted serial killer with an obesity obsession.

Handy played Detective Alan Cross in Season 3, Episode 6, of the hit Fox series, titled "2Shy." The grisly story follows Virgil Incanto (Timothy Carhart), a killer who finds overweight women in online chatrooms before meeting up with them and murdering them with an acidic substance that he vomits up. The overall mystery throughout the episode is why Incanto is specifically choosing these women. The answer? He's eating their dissolved body fat to keep himself healthy.