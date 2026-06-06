TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Colman Domingo

THE PERFORMER | Colman Domingo

THE SHOW | "Euphoria"

THE EPISODE | "In God We Trust" (May 31, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | "Euphoria" wrapped up with a shocker, killing off Zendaya's Rue in Sunday's series finale when she unknowingly took a pill laced with fentanyl. The story didn't end there, though. Rue's death had massive emotional repercussions for her friend and sponsor Ali, and Colman Domingo was sensational as Ali fought to avenge Rue's death before finally finding some measure of peace.

Ali got to share a quiet moment with Rue before she passed, with Domingo and Zendaya showing us the easy rapport the two had with each other. But in the morning, Ali discovered Rue's lifeless body, and Domingo's face crumpled up in heart-wrenching fashion as Ali was forced to say goodbye to yet another friend. A test confirmed that fentanyl was responsible, and Ali unloaded at a recovery meeting, angrily detailing how fentanyl was killing America's youth, Domingo's voice trembling with a righteous anger. His eyes were weary, though, as if he'd seen this happen far too many times: "I just know that I'm tired. Tired of losing people."

He was determined to find justice for Rue, so Ali went after her drug kingpin boss Alamo, striding into his strip club in full military dress and carrying a sawed-off shotgun like an Old West gunslinger. Domingo was mesmerizing as Ali calmly threatened Alamo's henchmen before launching into a full-scale gunfight, facing off against Alamo in a nail-bitingly tense showdown. He came out on top, thankfully, and Ali headed down to the Texas border to visit the Christian family Rue stayed with. Domingo let relief and gratitude wash over his face as Ali said grace at the dinner table, choking back tears as he saw an angelic vision of Rue sitting across from him. It was a much-needed moment of grace after all the death and violence we'd witnessed this season, and Domingo made sure that even though Rue is no longer with us, her spirit lives on.

Scroll down to see who got an Honorable Mention shout-out this week...