TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Colman Domingo
THE PERFORMER | Colman Domingo
THE SHOW | "Euphoria"
THE EPISODE | "In God We Trust" (May 31, 2026)
THE PERFORMANCE | "Euphoria" wrapped up with a shocker, killing off Zendaya's Rue in Sunday's series finale when she unknowingly took a pill laced with fentanyl. The story didn't end there, though. Rue's death had massive emotional repercussions for her friend and sponsor Ali, and Colman Domingo was sensational as Ali fought to avenge Rue's death before finally finding some measure of peace.
Ali got to share a quiet moment with Rue before she passed, with Domingo and Zendaya showing us the easy rapport the two had with each other. But in the morning, Ali discovered Rue's lifeless body, and Domingo's face crumpled up in heart-wrenching fashion as Ali was forced to say goodbye to yet another friend. A test confirmed that fentanyl was responsible, and Ali unloaded at a recovery meeting, angrily detailing how fentanyl was killing America's youth, Domingo's voice trembling with a righteous anger. His eyes were weary, though, as if he'd seen this happen far too many times: "I just know that I'm tired. Tired of losing people."
He was determined to find justice for Rue, so Ali went after her drug kingpin boss Alamo, striding into his strip club in full military dress and carrying a sawed-off shotgun like an Old West gunslinger. Domingo was mesmerizing as Ali calmly threatened Alamo's henchmen before launching into a full-scale gunfight, facing off against Alamo in a nail-bitingly tense showdown. He came out on top, thankfully, and Ali headed down to the Texas border to visit the Christian family Rue stayed with. Domingo let relief and gratitude wash over his face as Ali said grace at the dinner table, choking back tears as he saw an angelic vision of Rue sitting across from him. It was a much-needed moment of grace after all the death and violence we'd witnessed this season, and Domingo made sure that even though Rue is no longer with us, her spirit lives on.
Scroll down to see who got an Honorable Mention shout-out this week...
HONORABLE MENTION: Jon Hamm
As hedge fund manager-turned-thief Coop on Apple TV's "Your Friends & Neighbors," Jon Hamm can appear at times to be on cruise control, coasting on the alpha-male aura he cultivated on "Mad Men." But there are strong emotions churning underneath that alpha-male surface, and Hamm let them out in this week's Season 2 finale, adding dimension and vulnerability to his stoic persona. When Coop scrambled to keep Nick from calling the cops after Ashe's death, a hint of panic entered Hamm's voice as he contemplated yet another murder charge. The whole ordeal left Coop shaken, and he opened up to his sister Ali, admitting that "every time I feel like I've found myself, I turn around and realize I am more lost than ever." Coop seemed to be regretting some of his life choices, and Hamm expertly channeled that as Coop urgently advised a friend to stop having an affair and give his family another shot. (And he's speaking from experience.) Coop managed to reconnect with his fractured family at the bowling alley, and Hamm brought a gentle warmth to his scenes with Amanda Peet's Mel, pining for the simple life he left behind. Coop's life may never be simple again — Ashe's body is about to be discovered, for one thing — but Hamm's stellar work has made all the complications a pleasure to watch.
Which performance(s) knocked your socks off this week? Tell us in the comments!