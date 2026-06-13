Boston Blue's Version Of The Reagan Family Dinner Has A Real-Life Influence

"Blue Bloods" spin-off series "Boston Blue" has its own version of the iconic weekly Reagan family dinners, but their take on the beloved concept is actually inspired by true events.

Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan takes center stage in the new series, which sees him partner up with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), a member of a similarly generational Boston law enforcement family. Their weekly dinner is a Shabbat meal on Friday night instead of the Christian traditionalist-inspired Sunday meal the Reagans share. The choice to incorporate the Jewish tradition was inspired by co-showrunner Brandon Sonnier's life as a Black man in a practicing Jewish family.

"This is the world that we live in," Sonnier, who converted to Judaism after being raised Catholic, told Emmy Magazine. "We didn't set out to artificially imbue any sort of integration into that world. I loved 'Blue Bloods,' I watched 'Blue Bloods,' but I also sit around a table with my white Jewish wife. I have children who are of mixed race, who are being raised Jewish."

In "Boston Blue," Lena is a Black woman who fully converts to Judaism to honor her late stepfather's religious beliefs. Her mother, Mae (Gloria Reuben), previously converted while she was married, while her grandfather, Edwin (Ernie Hudson), has stuck with their original religion as a Baptist minister.