USA Network Broke One Of Its Own Rules In Order To Make Suits

The decision to exclude ensemble shows from USA Network's programming came out of the success of series like "Monk" and "Psych." Both shows featured smaller casts, becoming two of USA's biggest successes during their "Blue Sky" era. With over 6 million viewers, "Psych" was the highest-rated scripted premiere of the year when it debuted in 2006, and it managed to maintain a consistent audience of approximately 2 million viewers across its eight season run.

As for "Monk," the series was a critical darling, garnering eight Emmy Awards while boasting an average of over 4 million viewers from its 2002 premiere, to its 2009 finale, which was actually watched by an audience of over 9 million people. It made sense that USA was wary to build out shows featuring larger main casts knowing these more intimate character-centric projects had worked out so well for them.

That said, Jeff Wachtel was willing to take a risk. "Jeff said, 'We don't do ensemble shows.' Then [he] takes a second and he goes, 'But maybe we should. Leave them in the firm,'" Korsh told Entertainment Weekly. "I was overjoyed." Needless to say, that risk paid off for USA, as "Suits" ran for nine well-received seasons and even sparked talks of a potential reboot when the series hit Netflix in 2023.