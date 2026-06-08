The Bear Season 5 Trailer: The Restaurant Floods As The Money Dries Up In The Final Season

When it rains, it pours for the staff of "The Bear."

FX has released a trailer for the upcoming fifth and final season of the Emmy-winning culinary dramedy — premiering Thursday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Hulu with all eight episodes, and also getting a linear airing on FX for the first time — and in it, things look more dire than ever for Carmy and his kitchen crew.

The clock is ticking, and the money behind the restaurant is running out. "I'm not gonna give up. We're gonna keep operating," Richie insists, but Uncle Jimmy hits him with a dose of cold water: "I am selling the building." (Although it's nice to see that Richie survived that car crash at the end of "Gary," right?) Speaking of cold water: A nasty storm leaves the restaurant flooded, with the staff furiously sweeping out water and praying for relief.

"We are outgunned, and we are outmanned," Richie admits, "but we have each other, and nothing left to lose." So the staff kicks into high gear, serving up fine food — maybe for the last time — with Sydney at the helm. (But it looks like Carmy is there, too, maybe as a line cook under Sydney?) "We have each other's backs, every night," she declares, and we also catch glimpses of returning guest stars Sarah Ramos (as Jess), Will Poulter (as Luca), and Jamie Lee Curtis (as Carmy's mom Donna).