She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Addresses Possible Marvel Return After Disney Criticism

Could a second season of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" be in the cards? With the MCU heading for a busy year at the box office with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "Avengers: Doomsday" set to release, discussion about Marvel's future projects has naturally included questions about whether She-Hulk could return. Tatiana Maslany says that she's open to returning to play the titular character despite her recent criticism of Disney.

In 2025, Jimmy Kimmel was temporarily suspended from his show "Jimmy Kimmel: Live!" after criticizing Republicans for what he described as attempts to turn the death of Charlie Kirk into political gain. The show is part of the Disney family, airing on ABC, and the suspension upset many throughout Hollywood, including Maslany, who encouraged her Instagram followers to boycott Disney.

But in a May 2026 interview with Radio Times, Maslany says her feelings wouldn't get in the way of a return to Marvel. "The character is outside of what I feel like the corporation is doing," she said. "I love She-Hulk, and I loved what [creator] Jessica Gao did with her."

TVLine has reached out to Maslany for comment.

Meanwhile, Brad Winderbaum, who was named Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise in May 2026, told "The Escape Pod" podcast that he would also love to bring the show back again. "I'll tell you this about She-Hulk — that's one of our best performing shows," he said. "It just hit the general audience."