Anthony Head's Favorite Ted Lasso Moment Is Also One Of Rupert's Cruelest

Anthony Head broke out on TV as Rupert Giles, a kindly father figure in The WB's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," but one of his final roles was the diabolical billionaire Rupert Mannion in "Ted Lasso." While the Apple TV comedy is a light-hearted watch, Head's favorite moment from the show was arguably Mannion's cruelest scene.

"Ted Lasso" — which plays on the fish-out-of-water mismatch of Jason Sudeikis' titular American coach leading a British soccer team — earned critical acclaim in part because of the emotional character arcs of its supporting cast — such as club owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). A major part of her story is about recovering from the split from her ex-husband, Mannion.

Head revealed his favorite scene to Subjectify Media when asked if he knew where his character ends up, saying: "No, which I love. I love that, because you want to try not to play where you're headed. You want to play in the moment and how you deal with the moment. I mean one of my favorite scenes in the first season was with Hannah when I told her about having a child on the way, having not let her have a child. That was such a wonderfully emotional scene and it was just so vile — just whispering in her ear."