The Pitt Season 2: Ogilvie's Original Ending Explained By Actor Lucas Iverson

Lucas Iverson's James Ogilvie was supposed to end "The Pitt" Season 2 in a drastically different fashion.

A medical student working at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, Ogilvie is introduced in Season 2 as a new addition to the staff. The demanding, high-pressure nature of saving lives at PTMC takes quite the toll on Ogilvie, whose self-assured personality eventually makes way for a major reality check. In an interview with Vulture following the Season 2 finale of "The Pitt," Iverson revealed how Ogilvie's story was initially planned and explained why the writers decided to give him a new path.

"It's interesting, because the arc of Ogilvie changed mid-season. Originally, and in the scene I auditioned with, he burned out and quit," Iverson said. "There was this confrontation scene with Robby. The story as I understood it was, this person who on paper should succeed in an environment like the Pitt is obliterated by it and can't handle the pressure. But as the season went on, the writers gave him a bit more heart."