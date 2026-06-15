ABC Didn't Want Bruce Willis On Moonlighting Until The Creator Made A Bold Threat

Everybody has to start somewhere, and for Bruce Willis his start came in the mid-'80s comedy "Moonlighting." You would think that someone with as much charisma as Willis would have had no problem getting the lead role of wise guy detective David Addison (I mean, have you seen "Die Hard?") But believe it or not, landing this role would take a massive act of defiance from series creator Glenn Gordon Caron.

According to Caron, they had auditioned around 1,100 actors for the part and at one point he even considered famous L.A. disc jockey Rick Dees, but he wasn't interested. That's when Caron said inspiration walked through the door. "The next day we did an audition, 10, 11 guys and one of these guys came in and I went 'That's him!' And it was Bruce Willis," Caron told the Television Academy in 2007. "His head was shaved, he had all these earrings, he was wearing combat fatigues."

Unfortunately, Caron seemed to be the only one that saw Willis' potential. "We brought him to the [ABC] network. We brought him 11 times," Caron said in the same interview. "And they turned him down 11 times." But Caron refused to give in. In the book "Bruce Willis: The Unauthorized Biography," according to author John Parker, Caron gave ABC an ultimatum: cast Willis as the lead, or he would pull out and take his script somewhere else. The gambit worked and Willis had his big break.