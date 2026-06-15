Why Chicago Fire's Co-Creator Thought The Drama Would Be Canceled After Two Episodes

"Chicago Fire" co-creator and former showrunner Derek Haas never imagined the show running for hundreds of episodes over more than a decade. In fact, he initially believed his firefighter procedural would be canceled after just two episodes.

"We were having so much fun making the show that nobody told us we had to worry about ratings and all of these things," Haas told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. "The first episode came out and it did okay. The second episode was way worse and I honestly thought we were dead in the water. We just thought, 'Oh, okay, that was an interesting six months or year of our lives, but it was fun while it lasted.'"

6.61 million people watched the pilot of "Chicago Fire" in October 2012, while 5.85 million came back for the second episode. Overall, Season 1 went on to average 7.78 million viewers per episode. Season 2 surpassed those figures, however, reaching an average of 10.7 million viewers for each episode. Over the next decade, "Chicago Fire" improved upon its mediocre start to become one of NBC's most-watched shows.