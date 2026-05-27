Dick Wolf Didn't Develop And Launch Chicago Fire With Franchise Aspirations

At this point, Dick Wolf has created dramas for every type of first responder in the Windy City. However, there was a time when the "One Chicago" franchise was only supposed to be about firefighters. Still, not even the heroes on "Chicago Fire" could stop the show from getting so hot that its proverbial flames kept spreading.

"I'll just say that the concept wasn't sold as a three shows within one city, as you might imagine," showrunner Matt Olmstead recalled in a conversation with Observer. "The first thing is that the first show has to work and as you well know, there's so many hurdles you have to clear to be a successful television show that it doesn't happen that often. Once 'Fire' got its feet on the ground, it opened things up for us to launch 'P.D.'"

After "Chicago P.D." took off, the franchise expanded with "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Justice." Wolf is hardly a stranger to building television franchises. As the mastermind behind the "Law & Order" franchise, Wolf understands the blueprint for launching shared television universes. Even so, the super producer believes "One Chicago" differs from his crime saga in other ways.