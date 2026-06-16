The Real Person Who Inspired Molly's Pub On Chicago Fire

Molly's Pub is a mainstay for the hardworking first responders of the "One Chicago" universe. Interestingly enough, a real person actually inspired the longtime "Chicago Fire" hangout spot.

"I think the original name was going to be Lorraine's or something like that, but it didn't clear legal," co-creator Derek Haas told The Hollywood Reporter. "And then Matt, who's met my mom, was like, 'What if we named it Molly's?'"

Molly is Haas' mother's name, and he naturally felt touched by the suggestion to include her in his work. "Molly's is named after my mom who is a total teetotaler Baptist from Texas and now she has a bar as her namesake," the co-showrunner proudly added. The irony of a bar being named after a non-drinking family member aside, anyone can appreciate how Molly's Pub has become a beloved location to fans and the characters, with key events like Mouch and Trudy's wedding reception — which ranks as the best "One Chicago" wedding.