The Real Person Who Inspired Molly's Pub On Chicago Fire
Molly's Pub is a mainstay for the hardworking first responders of the "One Chicago" universe. Interestingly enough, a real person actually inspired the longtime "Chicago Fire" hangout spot.
"I think the original name was going to be Lorraine's or something like that, but it didn't clear legal," co-creator Derek Haas told The Hollywood Reporter. "And then Matt, who's met my mom, was like, 'What if we named it Molly's?'"
Molly is Haas' mother's name, and he naturally felt touched by the suggestion to include her in his work. "Molly's is named after my mom who is a total teetotaler Baptist from Texas and now she has a bar as her namesake," the co-showrunner proudly added. The irony of a bar being named after a non-drinking family member aside, anyone can appreciate how Molly's Pub has become a beloved location to fans and the characters, with key events like Mouch and Trudy's wedding reception — which ranks as the best "One Chicago" wedding.
Molly's Pub became crucial to the realism of Chicago Fire
Ultimately, Molly's Pub — which was integrated into "Chicago Fire" during its first season in 2012 — was a necessary element to bolster the realism of its relationships. "It was born out of, 'We need a place where we can gather our characters that's not at the firehouse," Derek Haas told The Hollywood Reporter.
This wasn't the only time Haas named something after his mother in one of his shows. The writer-producer gave a lead character of his 2025 crime series "Countdown," Special Agent Evan Shepherd, a reckless sister named Molly, telling TV Insider that the choice to use that name was an inside joke within his family.
"Chicago Fire" is one of the all-time best firefighter shows, and a big part of that is due to the connections of the characters. It seems fitting to have what might be Haas' strongest connection at the center of something that truly brings the "Chicago Fire" characters together. "Chicago Fire" was officially renewed for Season 15, with the new season likely to start airing sometime in fall 2026.