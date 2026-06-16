Clint Eastwood's Dirty Harry Inspired This Cult Classic '80s Sitcom

It's well known that Clint Eastwood was one of the inspirations behind Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone." Eastwood is one of the most recognizable Western actors, starring in many of the best Westerns not set in the "Yellowstone" universe. In the 1980s, one of the actor's grittiest characters — Dirty Harry — served as a blueprint for an over-the-top spoof about a loose-cannon lawman.

In 1986, creator Alan Spencer brought us "Sledge Hammer!" This satirical sitcom followed Sledge Hammer (David Rasche), a hilariously unhinged San Francisco detective who has an obsessive relationship with his "amigo" — an oversized .44 Magnum. He talked to it, showered with it, slept with it — it even had its own pillow. Hammer abided by a simple rule: shoot first, ask questions never.

According to an interview with Cracked, the idea came to him during a time he wasn't old enough to see "Dirty Harry." "I wrote the script for 'Sledge Hammer!' as a teenager," he told the outlet. "This was probably 1972, so I was like, 11 or 12 and 'Dirty Harry' was rated R, so I bought a ticket for 'Fiddler on the Roof,' rated G, and snuck into 'Dirty Harry.'"

As he fell in love with the Harry Callahan character, Spencer had an epiphany. "The movie also has a sense of humor to it and, if you've got a sick sense of humor, it's pretty darkly funny as well, so I found myself laughing at stuff that no one else in the theater was laughing at," he explained to the outlet. "That's when I was struck by this lightning bolt — that this kind of character was perfect for satire."