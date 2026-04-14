Finding an audience in an increasingly competitive television market has always been challenging, especially for sitcoms. With so many networks and streaming platforms looking for the next big hit, many series get canceled before they have enough time to build a viable audience. Even shows garnering widespread critical acclaim have no guarantee of surviving for more than a season or two if they can't reach a satisfactory viewership in time. Of course, this isn't a reflection of a sitcom's quality but of the industry's often cutthroat nature.

Many sitcoms ran for only a handful of episodes before they had a chance to thrive, despite showing strong comedic potential. Fortunately, many of these shows have found their audience after their initial broadcast run and are well worth checking out, even with their limited number of episodes. Whether it's underrated sitcoms everyone should watch or cult classics that deserve wider recognition, there are loads of shows that got their respective plugs pulled too soon. Here are 10 phenomenal sitcoms that were canceled way too soon, each deserving of a much longer run.