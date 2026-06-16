Samuel L. Jackson And Philip Seymour Hoffman Were In The Same Law & Order Episode
Before they became Hollywood heavyweights, Samuel L. Jackson and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman worked together two different times. While movie buffs might remember their faces in Paul Thomas Anderson's 1996 debut film, "Hard Eight," they actually first shared the small screen in a the TV crime procedural "Law & Order," which just got renewed for Season 26.
In 1991, Jackson and Hoffman guest starred in the "Law & Order" Season 1 episode titled "The Violence of Summer." At that time, Jackson had already been active with a handful of film and TV appearances under his belt. But for Hoffman, it was his first-ever acting debut.
In "The Violence of Summer," three men are accused of sexually assaulting a local news reporter named Monica (Megan Gallagher). Among the trio of alleged attackers is Steven Hanauer, played by none other than a 23-year-old Hoffman. The future Oscar winner shared the defendant space with "Ally McBeal" star Gil Bellows, who played Howard Metzler. Jackson shows up to chew the scenery as Louis Taggert: a sharp, no-nonsense defense attorney who butts heads with some of the "Law & Orders" series best characters: Ben Stone (Michael Moriarty) and Paul Robinette (Richard Brooks).
Samuel L. Jackson is a big fan of crime procedurals
In the episode's story, both Steven and Howard are street thugs known for making drug deals in a shady area of town. Monica, a drug user herself, was looking for cocaine in the area before her assault and recalls engaging with the accused. She suffered post-traumatic memory loss and can't remember any details of the attack, further complicating the investigation. Things take a turn when Monica agrees to hypnotherapy, which triggers memories of a fourth assailant who ends up being the true culprit — the drug ringleader who employs Steven and Howard.
While it seems Hoffman hasn't talked about his appearance in "Law & Order," Jackson certainly has — and he's a big fan of the crime procedural genre. "I like 'Law & Order' and 'CSI.' he told Black Film during a 2006 interview. "I did 'Law & Order' before I left New York when it was just one 'Law & Order'." I like 'The Wire' and 'The Sopranos' and 'Deadwood.' If I had my choice I'd find my way to be on those shows because I like them."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).