UFC Freedom 250: How To Watch The White House Card | Start Time And More Details

Politics and mixed martial arts are both inherently combative arenas, and UFC hosting an event on the White House South Lawn to celebrate America's 250th birthday certainly blends those two worlds. Dana White's combat sports promotion will bring UFC Freedom 250 to Washington, D.C. on June 14, marking the first time in history that cage fights have been held on White House grounds.

So, where can MMA enthusiasts watch the show?

UFC events can now be found on Paramount+, and Freedom 250 will continue that trend. The main fight card is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with prelims scheduled to take place at 4 p.m.

The Paramount+ streaming event will see some of the UFC's best fighters in action, and viewers can look forward to some highly anticipated title bouts. With that in mind, let's run down the confirmed UFC Freedom 250 card at the time of this writing.