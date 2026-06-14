UFC Freedom 250: How To Watch The White House Card | Start Time And More Details
Politics and mixed martial arts are both inherently combative arenas, and UFC hosting an event on the White House South Lawn to celebrate America's 250th birthday certainly blends those two worlds. Dana White's combat sports promotion will bring UFC Freedom 250 to Washington, D.C. on June 14, marking the first time in history that cage fights have been held on White House grounds.
So, where can MMA enthusiasts watch the show?
UFC events can now be found on Paramount+, and Freedom 250 will continue that trend. The main fight card is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with prelims scheduled to take place at 4 p.m.
The Paramount+ streaming event will see some of the UFC's best fighters in action, and viewers can look forward to some highly anticipated title bouts. With that in mind, let's run down the confirmed UFC Freedom 250 card at the time of this writing.
Who's fighting at UFC Freedom 250?
The main event of UFC Freedom 250 will see the undefeated Ilia Topuria defend the Lightweight Championship against Justin Gaethje. That isn't the only title that will be on the line, though, as Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane will collide for the Interim Heavyweight title.
The heavyweight division will be well represented at the show, as Derrick Lewis and Josh Hokit are set to face off in a bout personally requested by President Donald Trump, who is a big fan of Lewis.
Elsewhere, Mauricio Ruffy takes on Michael Chandler, with both fighters representing the lightweight division. Sean O'Malley and Aiemann Zahabi are also in action, putting a spotlight on the bantamweight division.
Finally, Bo Nickal and Kyle Daukaus will compete in the card's middleweight bout, and Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia will step up for the featherweights.
To reiterate, UFC Freedom 250 will be available to watch on Paramount+ on June 14.