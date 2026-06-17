A Justified Star Didn't Know They Were Being Killed Off - But Agreed The Death Was The Right Move

Margo Martindale was blindsided by the news of her character Mags Bennett's death on "Justified." In an interview with the Television Academy, Martindale revealed she didn't even know the series was killing off Mags until she read the very end of the acclaimed crime drama's Season 2 script.

Introduced in Season 2 as one of the main criminals opposing Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), Mags hides her family's marijuana business behind a general store and escalates her cutthroat methods to the point of poisoning her rival Walt McCready (Chris Mulkey). She dies in the "Justified" Season 2 finale, taking her own life with a lethal dose of apple pie moonshine after being shot by Walt's daughter Loretta (Kaitlyn Dever).

Martindale described her reaction after she found out her character would perish in the final episode. "Tim said to me, 'How are you today?' I said, 'Well, I'm dead.' [laughs]," she shared. "And Graham [Yost] had not told me. I texted him and I talked to him. I said: 'Now, when was it you told me that I was dead?' He said, 'The day you got the script, and I'll never forgive myself.' But you know what? It couldn't have been more perfect. I would have hated to see her limp into Season 3."