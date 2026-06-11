Helen Mirren Backs Tom Hardy In MobLand Season 3 Upheaval: 'My Support Of Him Is Genuine And Heartfelt'

One player in the alleged behind-the-scenes drama that led to Tom Hardy's reported exit from "MobLand" recently told reporters that she has no beef with the Paramount+ series' leading man.

While speaking to the press at Taormina Film Festival in Italy, Mirren voiced her support for Hardy, whom recent reports say is no longer with the crime drama.

"I love Tom. I think he's the most amazing actor," Mirren said, per Deadline, adding that she'd work with him again "in a heartbeat."

Hardy headlined the Guy Ritchie crime drama, which also stars Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, the head of the Harrigan family for whom Harry works; and Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Conrad's wife and the family matriarch. In May, Hardy allegedly exited the series after having friction with producers including Jez Butterworth and David Glasser.

Reports at the time also cited Hardy's alleged on-set behavior, like keeping Mirren and Brosnan waiting to film scenes. At the festival, however, Mirren said: "As long as what's on the screen is fantastic, I'm totally chilled with whatever, however anyone gets there. Tom is a very special person. He's got the kindest heart and he's just, I think he's absolutely remarkable. So my support of him is genuine and heartfelt."